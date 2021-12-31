The Baupost Group Buys Fiserv Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Sells eBay Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Shaw Communications Inc

New Purchases: FISV, GTXAP.PFD, NLOK, EHC, GRAB,

FISV, GTXAP.PFD, NLOK, EHC, GRAB, Added Positions: QRVO, LSXMK, WTW, LSXMA, VRNT,

QRVO, LSXMK, WTW, LSXMA, VRNT, Reduced Positions: MU, FB, GOOG, INTC, NXST, IS, DBX, CGEM, JOBY, FNCH, TMQ,

MU, FB, GOOG, INTC, NXST, IS, DBX, CGEM, JOBY, FNCH, TMQ, Sold Out: EBAY, SJR, IFF, PCG, HZON, BSN, IIAC, DGNS,

Investment company The Baupost Group Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Encompass Health Corp, sells eBay Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, The Baupost Group. As of 2021Q4, The Baupost Group owns 53 stocks with a total value of $10.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Seth Klarman 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seth+klarman/current-portfolio/portfolio

Seth Klarman

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 53,971,307 shares, 15.01% of the total portfolio. Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 5,945,744 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.94% Intel Corp (INTC) - 18,036,950 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65% Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 16,288,959 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 228,230 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.55%

The Baupost Group initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $97.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 3,050,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

The Baupost Group initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 25,480,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

The Baupost Group initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 5,780,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

The Baupost Group initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $63.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 716,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

The Baupost Group initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,402,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

The Baupost Group added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76.

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84.

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.97 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

The Baupost Group reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 54.62%. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.56%. The Baupost Group still held 3,250,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

The Baupost Group reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 36.36%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $218.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.76%. The Baupost Group still held 984,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

The Baupost Group reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.55%. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2718.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. The Baupost Group still held 228,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

The Baupost Group reduced to a holding in ironSource Ltd by 50%. The sale prices were between $7.56 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $6.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. The Baupost Group still held 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.