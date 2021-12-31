The Baupost Group Buys Fiserv Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Sells eBay Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Shaw Communications Inc

- New Purchases: FISV, GTXAP.PFD, NLOK, EHC, GRAB,
- Added Positions: QRVO, LSXMK, WTW, LSXMA, VRNT,
- Reduced Positions: MU, FB, GOOG, INTC, NXST, IS, DBX, CGEM, JOBY, FNCH, TMQ,
- Sold Out: EBAY, SJR, IFF, PCG, HZON, BSN, IIAC, DGNS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Seth Klarman
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 53,971,307 shares, 15.01% of the total portfolio.
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 5,945,744 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.94%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 18,036,950 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65%
- Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 16,288,959 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 228,230 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.55%
The Baupost Group initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $97.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 3,050,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTXAP.PFD)
The Baupost Group initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 25,480,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
The Baupost Group initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 5,780,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
The Baupost Group initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $63.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 716,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)
The Baupost Group initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,402,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW)
The Baupost Group added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76.Sold Out: Horizon Acquisition Corp II (HZON)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84.Sold Out: Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.97 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
The Baupost Group reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 54.62%. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.56%. The Baupost Group still held 3,250,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
The Baupost Group reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 36.36%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $218.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.76%. The Baupost Group still held 984,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
The Baupost Group reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.55%. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2718.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. The Baupost Group still held 228,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: ironSource Ltd (IS)
The Baupost Group reduced to a holding in ironSource Ltd by 50%. The sale prices were between $7.56 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $6.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. The Baupost Group still held 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
