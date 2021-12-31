Soros Fund Management LLC Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Cerner Corp, Aramark, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ,

New York, NY, based Investment company Soros Fund Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Cerner Corp, Aramark, Bowlero Corp, IHS Markit, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, , , , Marqeta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soros Fund Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Soros Fund Management LLC owns 256 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) - 19,835,761 shares, 31.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 3,249,893 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.71% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 3,628,785 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.05% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 2,948,436 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.72% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 710,000 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio.

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.058100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.87%. The holding were 19,835,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,170,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Bowlero Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 9,400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 328,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $638.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 373,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Aramark by 75.74%. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $36.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 5,401,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,948,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 76.25%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $39.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,721,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 139.20%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,204,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 557.51%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 529,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 33.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,196,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97.

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18.

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in TPB Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.97.