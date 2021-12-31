Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Soros Fund Management LLC Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Cerner Corp, Aramark, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ,

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Soros Fund Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Cerner Corp, Aramark, Bowlero Corp, IHS Markit, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, , , , Marqeta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soros Fund Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Soros Fund Management LLC owns 256 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

George Soros 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/george+soros/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of George Soros
  1. Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) - 19,835,761 shares, 31.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 3,249,893 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.71%
  3. D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 3,628,785 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.05%
  4. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 2,948,436 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.72%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 710,000 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.058100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.87%. The holding were 19,835,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,170,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bowlero Corp (BOWL)

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Bowlero Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 9,400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 328,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $638.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 373,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Aramark (ARMK)

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Aramark by 75.74%. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $36.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 5,401,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,948,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 76.25%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $39.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,721,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 139.20%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,204,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 557.51%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 529,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 33.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,196,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (VER)

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Sold Out: (PPD)

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97.

Sold Out: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18.

Sold Out: TPB Acquisition Corp I (TPBAU)

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in TPB Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of George Soros. Also check out:

1. George Soros's Undervalued Stocks
2. George Soros's Top Growth Companies, and
3. George Soros's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that George Soros keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus