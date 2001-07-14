Advance Auto Parts, DieHard® Announce Industry-First Auto Battery UL Validation

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, announced that its DieHard brand is the world’s first automotive battery to receive circular economy validation as validated by UL.

The validation applies to DieHard’s line of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries manufactured by Clarios, a global leader in advanced battery technologies and energy storage solutions.

UL’s team of experts used a science-based, mass+balance+approach within its recycled content standard (UL 2809, the Environmental Claim Validation for Recycled Content) to validate the sustainable reclamation and manufacturing process of DieHard AGM batteries. Used batteries collected at Advance retail stores undergo a recovery process, with plastics and lead recycled and used by Clarios in the production of new DieHard AGM batteries.

“We’re thrilled to officially announce that every new DieHard AGM battery is made from recycled material from old batteries that are returned to an Advance or Carquest store,” said Tom Greco, Advance’s president and chief executive officer. “The only way such a claim can be made is through close collaboration across the entire supply chain, including our supplier Clarios, our customers as well as all of our Advance team members and Carquest independent partners. Today’s consumer takes into consideration how their purchasing decisions impact the environment. With this validation, motorists who choose DieHard AGM know they’re making an environmentally conscious choice. Clarios shares our commitment to environmental sustainability and they have been a tremendous partner throughout this process. We applaud their work in helping to establish a circular economy through responsible manufacturing and recycling.”

During the validation process, UL determined that 94% of the materials in new batteries are from batteries collected at Advance retail stores, significantly reducing the environmental impact and resources needed to manufacture new plastics or mine for virgin lead.

“UL’s validation of our closed-loop manufacturing process for DieHard’s AGM battery reaffirms our vision of being a leader in sustainability,” said Mark Wallace, president and chief executive officer, Clarios. “Clarios is proud to have been invited to secure this validation in a new category and in close collaboration with the team at Advance. We look forward to powering into the future sustainably alongside great partners like Advance.”

“UL’s Environmental Claim Validation program is designed to help brands like Clarios and Advance demonstrate their commitment to sustainability with confidence,” said Doug Lockard, vice president and general manager, retail and consumer products group at UL. “The closed-loop circularity claim on DieHard AGM batteries can help customers select a more sustainable auto battery while protecting our planet by keeping valuable materials out of landfills.”

For more than 50 years, DieHard has been one of the automotive industry’s most recognizable brands. As America’s most trusted auto battery, DieHard batteries are renowned for reliability, durability and starting power in the most extreme weather climates.

DieHard is sold at Advance and participating Carquest Auto Parts locations nationwide.

