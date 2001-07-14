Miami Mayor Suarez and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to Headline "Data 3.0 for Web 3.0" Symposium Hosted by Inveniam, Apex Group, and Cushman & Wakefield

Inveniam Capital Partners, Inc. (“Inveniam”), a SaaS company enabling businesses to deliver trust, transparency, and completeness of private market asset data, and Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced the full itinerary and speaker lineup for their upcoming %26ldquo%3BData+3.0+for+Web+3.0%26rdquo%3B conference at the Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove in Miami from March 14-16.

Bringing together executives, community leaders, and influencers who are building decentralized ecosystems and navigating alternative asset classes, the event's conversations between cross-sector professionals will cover the opportunities in blockchain technology, private market investment, private market asset data, and the connections to cryptocurrencies.

Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez and New York City Mayor Eric Adams will speak about the role of blockchain, private business and city infrastructure, and cryptocurrencies locally as well as the potential for broader adoption.

“I’ve witnessed numerous cycles in commercial real estate, and private markets more broadly, but unlike other sectors, technological advancement has not been at the forefront of those cycles,” said Tara Stacom, Executive Vice Chairman, Cushman & Wakefield. “Real estate is a $300 trillion-plus addressable market suffering from similar data processing, transactional, and valuation issues that it did decades ago, problems Inveniam is addressing.”

“This is our inaugural live event centered on a topic we consider integral to the future of private market price discovery and asset management,” said Patrick O’Meara, Founder and CEO of Inveniam. “We’re here to continue the conversation we began at our online conference in November. As we’re well aware the space needs better education and guidance amid a swell of interest, but also misconceptions. We are honored to have the two most crypto-forward mayors in the United States, the Honorable Mayors Adams and Suarez, join us to debate and explore the incredible possibilities that Web3 will create for users of all types.”

To register and read the full agenda, click here.

For media inquiries, interest, or requests regarding exclusive opportunities with the panel speakers, see the contact information listed below.

Inveniam is a fintech company, headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in New York City and Novi, MI. Founded in 2017, Inveniam has built Inveniam.io, a powerful technology platform that utilizes big data, AI, and blockchain technology to provide not only surety of data, but high-functioning use of that data in a distributed data ecosystem.

For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Finveniam.io and follow InveniamIO.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries.

