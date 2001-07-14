INVESTOR ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Investors in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FSLR) common stock between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). First Solar investors have until March 8, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On January 15, 2020, Barclays reported that First Solar had "seemingly been, in large part, priced-out of the U.S. downstream solar market" and that the Company had concealed its rapidly declining market share through misleading financial reporting by including projects in its Project Development pipeline that had actually been completed in prior years.

