Golar LNG Limited – Q4 2021 results presentation

Golar LNG's 4th Quarter 2021 results will be released before the NASDAQ opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022. In connection with this a webcast presentation will be held at 3:00 P.M (London Time) on Thursday February 24, 2022. The presentation will be available to download from the Investor Relations section at www.golarlng.com

We recommended that participants join the conference call via the listen-only live webcast link provided. Sell-side analysts interested in raising a question during the Q&A session that will immediately follow the presentation should access the event via the conference call dial-in information below. Please dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the start time to allow time for call handling.

Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. There will be a limit of two questions per participant.

a. Listen-only live webcast link



Go to the Investors, Results Centre section at www.golarlng.com and click on the link to "Webcast". To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your computer.

b. Teleconference



Call-in numbers:

Standard International: +44(0)2071 928338

US Local call: 16467413167

US Free call: 18778709135

Norway Local call: 21563015

Norway Free call: 80056865

UK Local call: 08444819752

UK Free call: 08002796619

Participants will be asked to clearly state their name and provide the conference ID. The Golar conference ID is 1565029



Please download the presentation material from www.golarlng.com (Investors, Results Centre) to view it while listening to the conference.



If you are not able to listen at the time of the call, you can either listen to a replay of the conference call on www.golarlng.com (Investors, Results Centre), or listen to a playback by dialling:



Standard international: +44(0)3333009785

UK: 08445718951

US: 1(917)677-7532

Norway: 21034235

- followed by replay access number 1565029. This service will be available for the 7 days immediately following the scheduled event.