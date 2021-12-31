Ariel Investment, LLC Buys Resideo Technologies Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, Core Laboratories NV, Sells Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp, Vail Resorts Inc

- New Purchases: LIND, MTB,
- Added Positions: REZI, BYD, CLB, VIAC, MANU, NLSN, MSGS, ATGE, MSGE, MAT, GNTX, BAP, TCOM, TGNA, LH, SJM, SRCL, EQC, RCL, SNA, SWK, AMG, MHK, NCLH, AXTA, NVST, OSW, KMT, JHG, MAS, BCO, LAZ, ZBH, BIO, HNGR, MIDD, CHKP, MEI, BRC, GOLD, WU, ORCL, TIMB, BK, SLCA, HMN, LMT,
- Reduced Positions: MTN, KKR, BIDU, FAF, PM, MSFT, KEYS, HLI, GILD, LFUS, KN, IPG, JNJ, WBA, SCHW, NOK, NVT, BRK.B, PGR, DOX, SSD, GS, VZ, NTAP, EVR, KMX, BMY, KFY, VIV, VOD, VEA, USB, ZBRA, TPR, MOS, CRL, APA, NVS, NOV, IWN, GSK, AZN,
- Sold Out: MDP, MDP, WB, VT, VEU, MIND, TISI, NVO,
- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE) - 6,173,301 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45%
- Mattel Inc (MAT) - 18,276,684 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.88%
- First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 4,862,370 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 3,808,962 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 2,418,101 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,114,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $180.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 194.78%. The purchase prices were between $23.51 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $25.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,971,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 1057.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $68.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,608,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Core Laboratories NV (CLB)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Core Laboratories NV by 83.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.01 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,804,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 75.51%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5,087,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Manchester United PLC (MANU)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Manchester United PLC by 66.16%. The purchase prices were between $13.92 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $15.66. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,934,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2. The stock is now traded at around $175.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,068,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.Sold Out: Weibo Corp (WB)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $28.52 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $40.42.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15.Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63.Sold Out: MIND Technology Inc (MIND)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in MIND Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $1.37 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.66.Reduced: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Vail Resorts Inc by 42.57%. The sale prices were between $311.53 and $372.51, with an estimated average price of $340.68. The stock is now traded at around $272.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 150,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 20.51%. The sale prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $166.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 416,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 59.54%. The sale prices were between $94.87 and $118.96, with an estimated average price of $107.07. The stock is now traded at around $109.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 125,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 27.15%. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 3,168,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Novartis AG (NVS)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 42.65%. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $85.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 10,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.
