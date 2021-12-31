Ariel Investment, LLC Buys Resideo Technologies Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, Core Laboratories NV, Sells Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp, Vail Resorts Inc

New Purchases: LIND, MTB,

Investment company Ariel Investment, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Resideo Technologies Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, Core Laboratories NV, ViacomCBS Inc, Manchester United PLC, sells Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp, Vail Resorts Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Houlihan Lokey Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariel Investment, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ariel Investment, LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $11.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE) - 6,173,301 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45% Mattel Inc (MAT) - 18,276,684 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.88% First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 4,862,370 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 3,808,962 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 2,418,101 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%

Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,114,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $180.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 194.78%. The purchase prices were between $23.51 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $25.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,971,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 1057.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $68.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,608,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Core Laboratories NV by 83.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.01 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,804,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 75.51%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5,087,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Manchester United PLC by 66.16%. The purchase prices were between $13.92 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $15.66. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,934,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2. The stock is now traded at around $175.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,068,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $28.52 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $40.42.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in MIND Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $1.37 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.66.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Vail Resorts Inc by 42.57%. The sale prices were between $311.53 and $372.51, with an estimated average price of $340.68. The stock is now traded at around $272.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 150,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 20.51%. The sale prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $166.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 416,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 59.54%. The sale prices were between $94.87 and $118.96, with an estimated average price of $107.07. The stock is now traded at around $109.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 125,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 27.15%. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 3,168,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 42.65%. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $85.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 10,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.