Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Jana Partners Llc Buys Zendesk Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Vonage Holdings Corp, CyrusOne Inc, Macy's Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Jana Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Zendesk Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Encompass Health Corp, LivePerson Inc, sells Vonage Holdings Corp, CyrusOne Inc, Macy's Inc, Valvoline Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jana Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Jana Partners Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Jana Partners 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jana+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jana Partners
  1. Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 8,051,132 shares, 17.78% of the total portfolio.
  2. Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 2,387,100 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) - 5,153,415 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  4. Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) - 3,558,662 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 475.50%
  5. Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 2,894,280 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.58%
New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.1%. The holding were 2,387,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)

Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $29.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 455,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in Mercury Systems Inc by 475.50%. The purchase prices were between $46.71 and $55.92, with an estimated average price of $50.76. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.47%. The holding were 3,558,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 131.68%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $438.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 331,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 44.58%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 2,894,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY)

Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in BlackSky Technology Inc by 184.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $2.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,843,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Sold Out: Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96.

Reduced: Macy's Inc (M)

Jana Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 83.55%. The sale prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.83%.

Jana Partners Llc still held 760,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jana Partners. Also check out:

1. Jana Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jana Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jana Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jana Partners keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus