Jana Partners Llc Buys Zendesk Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Vonage Holdings Corp, CyrusOne Inc, Macy's Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Jana Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Zendesk Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Encompass Health Corp, LivePerson Inc, sells Vonage Holdings Corp, CyrusOne Inc, Macy's Inc, Valvoline Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Llc. As of 2021Q4, Jana Partners Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 8,051,132 shares, 17.78% of the total portfolio. Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 2,387,100 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) - 5,153,415 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) - 3,558,662 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 475.50% Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 2,894,280 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.58%

Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.1%. The holding were 2,387,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $29.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 455,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in Mercury Systems Inc by 475.50%. The purchase prices were between $46.71 and $55.92, with an estimated average price of $50.76. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.47%. The holding were 3,558,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 131.68%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $438.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 331,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 44.58%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 2,894,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in BlackSky Technology Inc by 184.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $2.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,843,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96.

Jana Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 83.55%. The sale prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.83%. Jana Partners Llc still held 760,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.