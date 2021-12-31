Fairfax Financial Holdings Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Nuance Communications Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells , Loral Spacemmunications Inc, PNM Resources Inc

New Purchases: TME, TSAT, CSPR, ICD, GTXAP.PFD, CP, LHCG, EOG, XERS,

TME, TSAT, CSPR, ICD, GTXAP.PFD, CP, LHCG, EOG, XERS, Added Positions: BABA, NUAN, MX,

BABA, NUAN, MX, Reduced Positions: CCAP, VOO, WW,

CCAP, VOO, WW, Sold Out: TRIL, LORL, PNM, KSU, PPD, SOLY, SBBP,

Investment company Fairfax Financial Holdings Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Nuance Communications Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Telesat Corp, Casper Sleep Inc, sells , Loral Spacemmunications Inc, PNM Resources Inc, , Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfax Financial Holdings. As of 2021Q4, Fairfax Financial Holdings owns 63 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prem Watsa 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prem+watsa/current-portfolio/portfolio

Prem Watsa

Atlas Corp (ATCO) - 99,988,690 shares, 45.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) - 30,548,190 shares, 14.91% of the total portfolio. BlackBerry Ltd (BB) - 46,724,700 shares, 14.00% of the total portfolio. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 13,322,009 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 690,200 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $5.97 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 409,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Casper Sleep Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.19 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.41. The stock is now traded at around $6.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 219,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 159,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Independence Contract Drilling Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.44 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $3.54. The stock is now traded at around $3.700600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 390,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in LHC Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $127.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 301.68%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 143,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 470.37%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 77.94%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $18.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.1 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $20.82.