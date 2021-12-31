Gotham Asset Management, LLC Buys Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc

- New Purchases: DTE, TREX, FLT, ALB, TFX, X, CTRA, NEWR, CCK, ATUS, GPN, RRX, SLAB, AMEH, WIRE, WRB, UBER, DOCN, VSTO, CMS, CNI, MTD, RMD, ZBH, ZWS, GDDY, DELL, BSY, CAKE, O, IPGP, ELAN, ANF, ACLS, LNG, CHD, CLF, PEAK, VTRS, RBA, UNFI, WAB, WWD, CROX, MXL, CNXC, WOLF, DRI, EVRI, HST, ZD, MCHP, ASGN, PFG, RYN, REG, SAIA, SMTC, SBNY, TJX, TNET, PLAY, TNDM, USFD, MRVI, PUBM, RBLX, LNT, APH, BWA, CIEN, CTXS, CMP, ENTG, FLS, HXL, IDCC, LAD, MTZ, MLI, NXST, ODP, ORI, PNW, ROLL, SEIC, SPXC, TKR, THS, VNO, EVRG, WEX, SPB, LDOS, SPR, TREE, VRSK, AOSL, TRIP, AMC, CDK, AVNS, FGEN, STOR, TEAM, VREX, SFIX, CWK, LEVI, GO, SNDL, MPLN, CFLT, LCID, AEHR, ALKS, UHAL, AEE, ABG, AGO, AVT, BOKF, BOH, BBBY, BCRX, BHC, BA, CPT, CNP, CPK, PLCE, CHDN, CLX, ABEV, ED, CW, EWBC, EQR, FDS, FRT, FNF, FBP, FCNCA, PACW, GIL, GSK, THG, HLIT, HE, HRL, IMKTA, JBL, KBH, LSTR, MTB, MKTX, MRVL, NCR, NBIX, NTRS, NUVA, OHI, OTTR, OXM, PBR, PPC, PNFP, PGR, SCHN, SRE, SCVL, SLP, SON, LSI, SHYF, SPTN, SNV, AXON, XPER, UMPQ, UFPI, UHS, VMI, WBS, WTFC, STAR, MWA, LMAT, AVXL, DEI, SBH, DAL, FNV, MYRG, BLNK, LAC, STWD, CVE, KRA, CBOE, SIX, HPP, GDOT, HHC, TROX, AL, EPAM, AMBA, FANG, CONE, BFAM, TPH, NVEE, REXR, ESI, OMF, BRX, MMI, ATEN, OUT, SFBS, VRTV, TRUP, WMS, CFG, VIRT, TRU, ALRM, PI, VVV, THRY, HCC, VICI, CDAY, SMAR, EQH, ALEC, IHRT, DT, PTON, SITM, MP, POSH, HAYW, DSEY, PSFE, APP, DV, PATH, VMEO, MCW, HTZ, RYAN, GXO, JXN, AGEN, CERS, DRH, NGD, NYMT, NG, SHO, BGCP, DNN, TWO, ACB, OGI, MCRB, SLI, SLI, SWI, CCO, WISH, BHG,
- Added Positions: GSPY, SPY, BRK.B, REGN, APO, CE, ETN, INTC, MDT, GOLD, PINS, LYV, MRK, AAPL, LHX, LOW, SLB, BIO, MCD, CRM, TMO, MRNA, OTIS, GOOGL, MMM, KO, GD, MTCH, BBWI, MAS, ANTM, NOW, AZO, HON, MCK, ORCL, TER, TDG, ATVI, CAT, DKS, NVDA, VLO, VMW, MU, RHI, TSLA, PLD, AON, CVX, CPRT, DISCA, NOC, OSTK, PAAS, PENN, WRK, PYPL, WSC, MCFE, ABNB, ALK, LUMN, DOV, XOM, SPGI, MSI, OXY, OKE, PVH, BKNG, SPG, STLD, TROW, WBA, XLNX, PNR, VEEV, A, BAX, CF, COP, DXCM, BEN, MANH, ODFL, XPO, THC, UPS, DG, CHTR, BAH, ZNGA, COTY, PAYC, ZM, ADBE, AIZ, AN, XRAY, IT, SU, TSN, VZ, PM, ETSY, AA, IR, CTVA, VSCO, AKAM, IVZ, BLK, LIVN, EOG, OVV, FMC, MCO, SIVB, SSRM, NLOK, KL, BURL, GLOB, CZR, QRVO, MATX, CCJ, DVA, FDX, INCY, IART, ICE, MPWR, OLN, OTEX, POWI, SEE, THO, USB, WSO, PSX, PSTG, FLGT, DOW, ASO, AMZN, AMT, APA, CBRL, DIOD, HALO, WELL, HP, ICUI, IP, J, KFY, MAN, MUR, PKG, PRU, RJF, ONTO, SAFM, PAG, WTW, WEC, OC, TMUS, IRWD, GMED, RH, PRTA, NWSA, AR, KN, HWM, REZI, RKT, DDD, CB, ACN, AMD, AXP, AMGN, ADM, TFC, BAC, BBY, BRO, BLDR, CVS, CNQ, COHR, COHU, CMCSA, CORT, CR, DHI, EMN, EA, EXPE, FCN, FAST, FITB, HAL, DIN, KLAC, K, KGC, MLM, MMS, NRG, NFG, NFLX, NWL, OMC, OSK, RL, PRGS, QGEN, RMBS, ROP, ROST, SGMS, STX, SXT, SKY, LUV, SHOO, TTEK, RTX, VRTX, VSH, WMT, INFN, AWK, TDC, IRDM, KDP, SEM, FTNT, GNRC, TRGP, AMCX, BERY, SSTK, TWTR, CHGG, HMHC, SABR, ATKR, CDEV, ASIX, DFIN, EAF, T, AFG, ANSS, OZK, BYD, BMY, CACI, GIB, CHRW, CDNS, KMX, CHE, CRK, COST, CACC, DECK, DLR, DUK, ECL, EQIX, ERIE, ESS, NEE, FHN, FE, GRMN, GIS, HFC, HUBB, IBM, JACK, KMT, GDEN, LSCC, LEN, LGND, LECO, MSM, MMC, MKC, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, NYT, NUAN, PNC, PTC, PBCT, LIN, PB, SBAC, SCI, SAH, STAA, STE, RGR, SUI, TDY, INVA, TSCO, UDR, WM, WW, WST, WAL, WLK, WSM, AUY, ZION, EBAY, EVR, IBKR, BX, LULU, MASI, MSCI, SATS, WFG, APPS, LOPE, LYB, NXPI, PCRX, FBHS, XYL, ACHC, ALSN, CG, FB, SEAS, AMH, SAIC, ALLE, PCTY, SYF, SHOP, BKI, UNVR, PLNT, TWNK, UA, TTD, ROKU, NVT, CHX, FOXA, TW, AMCR, IAA, BRBR, ACI, U, DEN, OAS, PLTK, DOCS, AMG, AIN, MDRX, AMED, AWR, ARCB, AZPN, ADSK, BMO, BNS, BRKR, BKE, FIS, CLH, CTSH, COLM, CMA, CCI, DSGX, DVN, DDS, EXAS, EXR, EXTR, FOE, FLO, F, TGNA, AJRD, GPI, HAIN, HIG, HTLD, ITT, IMO, ITRI, VIAV, KEY, LAMR, MGM, HZO, FIZZ, NOV, PIPR, PBH, PSEC, STL, PWR, RGEN, ROL, SMG, SGEN, SNPS, TPX, TXN, GEO, TOL, TAC, ACIW, RIG, TYL, OLED, VTR, WTS, OPK, VNDA, FOLD, AROC, ENSG, MRTX, IVR, DBRG, FAF, FRC, HZNP, SUPN, RLGY, NCLH, ARES, DNOW, GPRO, SYNH, BLD, NGVT, FHB, GOLF, IIPR, CNDT, ORGO, INVH, JHG, SPCE, DBX, BJ, LYFT, VIR, ZI, SNOW, CRC, DTM,
- Reduced Positions: DD, PEG, ADP, LLY, GE, PFE, HES, CSX, PKI, FISV, ABBV, ILMN, SWK, BSX, LRCX, MHK, MOS, AMAT, MGA, MNST, QCOM, WU, ULTA, HSY, TT, PH, SWKS, NLSN, EMR, HOLX, MRO, TEL, MDB, EL, LII, YUM, BC, IDXX, SNA, GM, HD, LKQ, NSC, PG, WY, OGN, AAP, TPR, CL, GLW, CMI, GILD, SIG, GWW, DIS, BKR, ADI, CAG, D, DISH, GNTX, HPQ, INTU, JCI, KR, NEM, SBUX, ZBRA, HII, AXTA, BDX, CERN, COO, FICO, JNJ, MAR, NUE, SHW, SYY, UNH, WFC, BOX, AVY, STZ, FCX, LH, MSFT, PAYX, DGX, VRNT, ACM, DFS, ENPH, NVST, ALGN, ABC, CI, GS, HL, RSG, WEN, WGO, VC, YELP, PANW, SQ, SPT, ARE, BIIB, CP, CSCO, DAR, EXP, M, IPG, JNPR, ORLY, RF, ROK, WPM, SWBI, SCCO, SM, TGT, XRX, QRTEA, HBI, AGI, V, AVGO, UI, MTSI, KEYS, KHC, HPE, RRR, VNT, ABCL, ALL, MO, AIG, AJG, BECN, BF.B, CRL, CME, CNMD, EXC, GIII, HEI, ITW, JPM, MKSI, TAP, MS, NKE, ON, TRV, UTHR, MTN, WCC, L, VET, HI, LEA, KMI, APTV, WK, CRNC, ABT, AXL, AEO, ASH, BG, CPB, DHR, DLB, DRE, EW, FHI, GPC, ISRG, IRM, LMT, NDSN, OI, PPL, PEP, AVNT, RGLD, R, SSD, SO, SYK, SYNA, TTMI, TTWO, TEN, TRI, TTC, TRMB, UNP, VRSN, WAT, WHR, INT, FSLR, KOS, PVG, ZTS, BCC, GOGO, CDW, SFM, CC, NTNX, CWH, WH, YETI, AVIR, COIN, AOS, AIR, ABM, AGCO, DOX, TVTY, THRM, AME, BRC, COF, SCHW, CHH, CINF, CTAS, C, CGNX, CNX, DE, DVAX, EXEL, GVA, GES, HSIC, MLKN, JBHT, SJM, KMB, MDU, MET, MTX, OMCL, MD, PCH, PSA, QDEL, RCI, SANM, SFL, SKX, TEX, TXT, GHC, WWE, CLR, FSM, VRTS, WKHS, SSNC, SPSC, MPC, BLMN, HLT, FLOW, MSGS, HRI, FTV, ICHR, SNDR, CARS, MGY, ETRN, ALC, BEPC, CIDM, AMP, AMKR, APOG, WTRG, AVB, BCE, BMI, BIG, BCO, CBRE, CBZ, CVCO, CNC, COKE, CYH, CXW, DHT, EME, EPC, ERF, FFIV, GGG, HAE, HOG, HAS, IDA, JEF, LGF.B, LPX, MNKD, MMSI, MAA, ORA, PPG, PDCE, PII, RUSHA, SIRI, JOE, SSYS, SNX, TGI, UCTT, URI, VGR, WDC, WLL, CMG, AAWW, GPRE, BR, HBM, CPG, DAN, CDNA, FN, KKR, CPRI, XNCR, MBUU, CCS, LITE, WBT, ELF, PUMP, FND, DDOG, WMG, OPEN,
- Sold Out: CARR, AEM, VIAC, MAT, CSOD, HUBS, SNAP, CLDB, UFS, SONO, LSPD, AES, KIM, STMP, ST, VCYT, DOCU, EAT, GPS, GPK, RBBN, ANET, ADNT, AMN, WOR, TPIC, LTHM, ARW, CLDX, ATGE, DBD, DPZ, FL, MDP, MDP, NTR, UAL, WMB, ALGT, INSP, UPST, APD, SAM, PRDO, DY, HCSG, HSKA, IAG, KSU, LNC, MIDD, PEGA, POLY, PHM, SKYW, STKL, TECH, TUP, WDFC, ZUMZ, FTS, SPLK, DOOO, ALLY, SC, NVCR, FTDR, ESTC, KTB, PLTR, QS, HOOD, FLWS, ABMD, AGYS, Y, NLY, AVA, BHE, BMRN, CRS, COFS, FIX, CLB, CVA, DLTR, DCI, ESE, EFX, ELS, EEFT, FBC, HNI, EHC, HUBG, KSS, LHCG, LZB, NTGR, NYCB, NEU, IOSP, PLXS, NXGN, RS, SLM, SF, TTEC, TNC, URBN, VICR, CVLT, AWI, EBS, CLNE, CIM, CFX, PRI, MTDR, TGLS, WDAY, IQV, PBPB, GLPI, OGS, TSE, BOOT, ENVA, QSR, NTRA, PJT, ATH, DNLI, NMRK, AVYA, ALLK, KOD, XM, SWAV, CRTX, NCNO, RLAY, XOG, JCIC, CHPT, CHPT, MNDY, SLVM, KD, HLX, GNW, MRC, HEXO, AMRX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Joel Greenblatt
- Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) - 9,278,085 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 233.48%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 214,711 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.54%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 195,414 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 295,067 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,102 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.73%
Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $116.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 119,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.633900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $244.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $318.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United States Steel Corp (X)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 161,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF by 233.48%. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.6. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 9,278,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 47.54%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $438.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 214,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 145.38%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 90,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 337.98%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $622.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 2530.87%. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 159,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 153.15%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 79,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54.Sold Out: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: Mattel Inc (MAT)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mattel Inc. The sale prices were between $18.35 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $21.03.Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.
