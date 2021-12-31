Gotham Asset Management, LLC Buys Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc

New Purchases: DTE, TREX, FLT, ALB, TFX, X, CTRA, NEWR, CCK, ATUS, GPN, RRX, SLAB, AMEH, WIRE, WRB, UBER, DOCN, VSTO, CMS, CNI, MTD, RMD, ZBH, ZWS, GDDY, DELL, BSY, CAKE, O, IPGP, ELAN, ANF, ACLS, LNG, CHD, CLF, PEAK, VTRS, RBA, UNFI, WAB, WWD, CROX, MXL, CNXC, WOLF, DRI, EVRI, HST, ZD, MCHP, ASGN, PFG, RYN, REG, SAIA, SMTC, SBNY, TJX, TNET, PLAY, TNDM, USFD, MRVI, PUBM, RBLX, LNT, APH, BWA, CIEN, CTXS, CMP, ENTG, FLS, HXL, IDCC, LAD, MTZ, MLI, NXST, ODP, ORI, PNW, ROLL, SEIC, SPXC, TKR, THS, VNO, EVRG, WEX, SPB, LDOS, SPR, TREE, VRSK, AOSL, TRIP, AMC, CDK, AVNS, FGEN, STOR, TEAM, VREX, SFIX, CWK, LEVI, GO, SNDL, MPLN, CFLT, LCID, AEHR, ALKS, UHAL, AEE, ABG, AGO, AVT, BOKF, BOH, BBBY, BCRX, BHC, BA, CPT, CNP, CPK, PLCE, CHDN, CLX, ABEV, ED, CW, EWBC, EQR, FDS, FRT, FNF, FBP, FCNCA, PACW, GIL, GSK, THG, HLIT, HE, HRL, IMKTA, JBL, KBH, LSTR, MTB, MKTX, MRVL, NCR, NBIX, NTRS, NUVA, OHI, OTTR, OXM, PBR, PPC, PNFP, PGR, SCHN, SRE, SCVL, SLP, SON, LSI, SHYF, SPTN, SNV, AXON, XPER, UMPQ, UFPI, UHS, VMI, WBS, WTFC, STAR, MWA, LMAT, AVXL, DEI, SBH, DAL, FNV, MYRG, BLNK, LAC, STWD, CVE, KRA, CBOE, SIX, HPP, GDOT, HHC, TROX, AL, EPAM, AMBA, FANG, CONE, BFAM, TPH, NVEE, REXR, ESI, OMF, BRX, MMI, ATEN, OUT, SFBS, VRTV, TRUP, WMS, CFG, VIRT, TRU, ALRM, PI, VVV, THRY, HCC, VICI, CDAY, SMAR, EQH, ALEC, IHRT, DT, PTON, SITM, MP, POSH, HAYW, DSEY, PSFE, APP, DV, PATH, VMEO, MCW, HTZ, RYAN, GXO, JXN, AGEN, CERS, DRH, NGD, NYMT, NG, SHO, BGCP, DNN, TWO, ACB, OGI, MCRB, SLI, SLI, SWI, CCO, WISH, BHG,

DTE, TREX, FLT, ALB, TFX, X, CTRA, NEWR, CCK, ATUS, GPN, RRX, SLAB, AMEH, WIRE, WRB, UBER, DOCN, VSTO, CMS, CNI, MTD, RMD, ZBH, ZWS, GDDY, DELL, BSY, CAKE, O, IPGP, ELAN, ANF, ACLS, LNG, CHD, CLF, PEAK, VTRS, RBA, UNFI, WAB, WWD, CROX, MXL, CNXC, WOLF, DRI, EVRI, HST, ZD, MCHP, ASGN, PFG, RYN, REG, SAIA, SMTC, SBNY, TJX, TNET, PLAY, TNDM, USFD, MRVI, PUBM, RBLX, LNT, APH, BWA, CIEN, CTXS, CMP, ENTG, FLS, HXL, IDCC, LAD, MTZ, MLI, NXST, ODP, ORI, PNW, ROLL, SEIC, SPXC, TKR, THS, VNO, EVRG, WEX, SPB, LDOS, SPR, TREE, VRSK, AOSL, TRIP, AMC, CDK, AVNS, FGEN, STOR, TEAM, VREX, SFIX, CWK, LEVI, GO, SNDL, MPLN, CFLT, LCID, AEHR, ALKS, UHAL, AEE, ABG, AGO, AVT, BOKF, BOH, BBBY, BCRX, BHC, BA, CPT, CNP, CPK, PLCE, CHDN, CLX, ABEV, ED, CW, EWBC, EQR, FDS, FRT, FNF, FBP, FCNCA, PACW, GIL, GSK, THG, HLIT, HE, HRL, IMKTA, JBL, KBH, LSTR, MTB, MKTX, MRVL, NCR, NBIX, NTRS, NUVA, OHI, OTTR, OXM, PBR, PPC, PNFP, PGR, SCHN, SRE, SCVL, SLP, SON, LSI, SHYF, SPTN, SNV, AXON, XPER, UMPQ, UFPI, UHS, VMI, WBS, WTFC, STAR, MWA, LMAT, AVXL, DEI, SBH, DAL, FNV, MYRG, BLNK, LAC, STWD, CVE, KRA, CBOE, SIX, HPP, GDOT, HHC, TROX, AL, EPAM, AMBA, FANG, CONE, BFAM, TPH, NVEE, REXR, ESI, OMF, BRX, MMI, ATEN, OUT, SFBS, VRTV, TRUP, WMS, CFG, VIRT, TRU, ALRM, PI, VVV, THRY, HCC, VICI, CDAY, SMAR, EQH, ALEC, IHRT, DT, PTON, SITM, MP, POSH, HAYW, DSEY, PSFE, APP, DV, PATH, VMEO, MCW, HTZ, RYAN, GXO, JXN, AGEN, CERS, DRH, NGD, NYMT, NG, SHO, BGCP, DNN, TWO, ACB, OGI, MCRB, SLI, SLI, SWI, CCO, WISH, BHG, Added Positions: GSPY, SPY, BRK.B, REGN, APO, CE, ETN, INTC, MDT, GOLD, PINS, LYV, MRK, AAPL, LHX, LOW, SLB, BIO, MCD, CRM, TMO, MRNA, OTIS, GOOGL, MMM, KO, GD, MTCH, BBWI, MAS, ANTM, NOW, AZO, HON, MCK, ORCL, TER, TDG, ATVI, CAT, DKS, NVDA, VLO, VMW, MU, RHI, TSLA, PLD, AON, CVX, CPRT, DISCA, NOC, OSTK, PAAS, PENN, WRK, PYPL, WSC, MCFE, ABNB, ALK, LUMN, DOV, XOM, SPGI, MSI, OXY, OKE, PVH, BKNG, SPG, STLD, TROW, WBA, XLNX, PNR, VEEV, A, BAX, CF, COP, DXCM, BEN, MANH, ODFL, XPO, THC, UPS, DG, CHTR, BAH, ZNGA, COTY, PAYC, ZM, ADBE, AIZ, AN, XRAY, IT, SU, TSN, VZ, PM, ETSY, AA, IR, CTVA, VSCO, AKAM, IVZ, BLK, LIVN, EOG, OVV, FMC, MCO, SIVB, SSRM, NLOK, KL, BURL, GLOB, CZR, QRVO, MATX, CCJ, DVA, FDX, INCY, IART, ICE, MPWR, OLN, OTEX, POWI, SEE, THO, USB, WSO, PSX, PSTG, FLGT, DOW, ASO, AMZN, AMT, APA, CBRL, DIOD, HALO, WELL, HP, ICUI, IP, J, KFY, MAN, MUR, PKG, PRU, RJF, ONTO, SAFM, PAG, WTW, WEC, OC, TMUS, IRWD, GMED, RH, PRTA, NWSA, AR, KN, HWM, REZI, RKT, DDD, CB, ACN, AMD, AXP, AMGN, ADM, TFC, BAC, BBY, BRO, BLDR, CVS, CNQ, COHR, COHU, CMCSA, CORT, CR, DHI, EMN, EA, EXPE, FCN, FAST, FITB, HAL, DIN, KLAC, K, KGC, MLM, MMS, NRG, NFG, NFLX, NWL, OMC, OSK, RL, PRGS, QGEN, RMBS, ROP, ROST, SGMS, STX, SXT, SKY, LUV, SHOO, TTEK, RTX, VRTX, VSH, WMT, INFN, AWK, TDC, IRDM, KDP, SEM, FTNT, GNRC, TRGP, AMCX, BERY, SSTK, TWTR, CHGG, HMHC, SABR, ATKR, CDEV, ASIX, DFIN, EAF, T, AFG, ANSS, OZK, BYD, BMY, CACI, GIB, CHRW, CDNS, KMX, CHE, CRK, COST, CACC, DECK, DLR, DUK, ECL, EQIX, ERIE, ESS, NEE, FHN, FE, GRMN, GIS, HFC, HUBB, IBM, JACK, KMT, GDEN, LSCC, LEN, LGND, LECO, MSM, MMC, MKC, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, NYT, NUAN, PNC, PTC, PBCT, LIN, PB, SBAC, SCI, SAH, STAA, STE, RGR, SUI, TDY, INVA, TSCO, UDR, WM, WW, WST, WAL, WLK, WSM, AUY, ZION, EBAY, EVR, IBKR, BX, LULU, MASI, MSCI, SATS, WFG, APPS, LOPE, LYB, NXPI, PCRX, FBHS, XYL, ACHC, ALSN, CG, FB, SEAS, AMH, SAIC, ALLE, PCTY, SYF, SHOP, BKI, UNVR, PLNT, TWNK, UA, TTD, ROKU, NVT, CHX, FOXA, TW, AMCR, IAA, BRBR, ACI, U, DEN, OAS, PLTK, DOCS, AMG, AIN, MDRX, AMED, AWR, ARCB, AZPN, ADSK, BMO, BNS, BRKR, BKE, FIS, CLH, CTSH, COLM, CMA, CCI, DSGX, DVN, DDS, EXAS, EXR, EXTR, FOE, FLO, F, TGNA, AJRD, GPI, HAIN, HIG, HTLD, ITT, IMO, ITRI, VIAV, KEY, LAMR, MGM, HZO, FIZZ, NOV, PIPR, PBH, PSEC, STL, PWR, RGEN, ROL, SMG, SGEN, SNPS, TPX, TXN, GEO, TOL, TAC, ACIW, RIG, TYL, OLED, VTR, WTS, OPK, VNDA, FOLD, AROC, ENSG, MRTX, IVR, DBRG, FAF, FRC, HZNP, SUPN, RLGY, NCLH, ARES, DNOW, GPRO, SYNH, BLD, NGVT, FHB, GOLF, IIPR, CNDT, ORGO, INVH, JHG, SPCE, DBX, BJ, LYFT, VIR, ZI, SNOW, CRC, DTM,

GSPY, SPY, BRK.B, REGN, APO, CE, ETN, INTC, MDT, GOLD, PINS, LYV, MRK, AAPL, LHX, LOW, SLB, BIO, MCD, CRM, TMO, MRNA, OTIS, GOOGL, MMM, KO, GD, MTCH, BBWI, MAS, ANTM, NOW, AZO, HON, MCK, ORCL, TER, TDG, ATVI, CAT, DKS, NVDA, VLO, VMW, MU, RHI, TSLA, PLD, AON, CVX, CPRT, DISCA, NOC, OSTK, PAAS, PENN, WRK, PYPL, WSC, MCFE, ABNB, ALK, LUMN, DOV, XOM, SPGI, MSI, OXY, OKE, PVH, BKNG, SPG, STLD, TROW, WBA, XLNX, PNR, VEEV, A, BAX, CF, COP, DXCM, BEN, MANH, ODFL, XPO, THC, UPS, DG, CHTR, BAH, ZNGA, COTY, PAYC, ZM, ADBE, AIZ, AN, XRAY, IT, SU, TSN, VZ, PM, ETSY, AA, IR, CTVA, VSCO, AKAM, IVZ, BLK, LIVN, EOG, OVV, FMC, MCO, SIVB, SSRM, NLOK, KL, BURL, GLOB, CZR, QRVO, MATX, CCJ, DVA, FDX, INCY, IART, ICE, MPWR, OLN, OTEX, POWI, SEE, THO, USB, WSO, PSX, PSTG, FLGT, DOW, ASO, AMZN, AMT, APA, CBRL, DIOD, HALO, WELL, HP, ICUI, IP, J, KFY, MAN, MUR, PKG, PRU, RJF, ONTO, SAFM, PAG, WTW, WEC, OC, TMUS, IRWD, GMED, RH, PRTA, NWSA, AR, KN, HWM, REZI, RKT, DDD, CB, ACN, AMD, AXP, AMGN, ADM, TFC, BAC, BBY, BRO, BLDR, CVS, CNQ, COHR, COHU, CMCSA, CORT, CR, DHI, EMN, EA, EXPE, FCN, FAST, FITB, HAL, DIN, KLAC, K, KGC, MLM, MMS, NRG, NFG, NFLX, NWL, OMC, OSK, RL, PRGS, QGEN, RMBS, ROP, ROST, SGMS, STX, SXT, SKY, LUV, SHOO, TTEK, RTX, VRTX, VSH, WMT, INFN, AWK, TDC, IRDM, KDP, SEM, FTNT, GNRC, TRGP, AMCX, BERY, SSTK, TWTR, CHGG, HMHC, SABR, ATKR, CDEV, ASIX, DFIN, EAF, T, AFG, ANSS, OZK, BYD, BMY, CACI, GIB, CHRW, CDNS, KMX, CHE, CRK, COST, CACC, DECK, DLR, DUK, ECL, EQIX, ERIE, ESS, NEE, FHN, FE, GRMN, GIS, HFC, HUBB, IBM, JACK, KMT, GDEN, LSCC, LEN, LGND, LECO, MSM, MMC, MKC, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, NYT, NUAN, PNC, PTC, PBCT, LIN, PB, SBAC, SCI, SAH, STAA, STE, RGR, SUI, TDY, INVA, TSCO, UDR, WM, WW, WST, WAL, WLK, WSM, AUY, ZION, EBAY, EVR, IBKR, BX, LULU, MASI, MSCI, SATS, WFG, APPS, LOPE, LYB, NXPI, PCRX, FBHS, XYL, ACHC, ALSN, CG, FB, SEAS, AMH, SAIC, ALLE, PCTY, SYF, SHOP, BKI, UNVR, PLNT, TWNK, UA, TTD, ROKU, NVT, CHX, FOXA, TW, AMCR, IAA, BRBR, ACI, U, DEN, OAS, PLTK, DOCS, AMG, AIN, MDRX, AMED, AWR, ARCB, AZPN, ADSK, BMO, BNS, BRKR, BKE, FIS, CLH, CTSH, COLM, CMA, CCI, DSGX, DVN, DDS, EXAS, EXR, EXTR, FOE, FLO, F, TGNA, AJRD, GPI, HAIN, HIG, HTLD, ITT, IMO, ITRI, VIAV, KEY, LAMR, MGM, HZO, FIZZ, NOV, PIPR, PBH, PSEC, STL, PWR, RGEN, ROL, SMG, SGEN, SNPS, TPX, TXN, GEO, TOL, TAC, ACIW, RIG, TYL, OLED, VTR, WTS, OPK, VNDA, FOLD, AROC, ENSG, MRTX, IVR, DBRG, FAF, FRC, HZNP, SUPN, RLGY, NCLH, ARES, DNOW, GPRO, SYNH, BLD, NGVT, FHB, GOLF, IIPR, CNDT, ORGO, INVH, JHG, SPCE, DBX, BJ, LYFT, VIR, ZI, SNOW, CRC, DTM, Reduced Positions: DD, PEG, ADP, LLY, GE, PFE, HES, CSX, PKI, FISV, ABBV, ILMN, SWK, BSX, LRCX, MHK, MOS, AMAT, MGA, MNST, QCOM, WU, ULTA, HSY, TT, PH, SWKS, NLSN, EMR, HOLX, MRO, TEL, MDB, EL, LII, YUM, BC, IDXX, SNA, GM, HD, LKQ, NSC, PG, WY, OGN, AAP, TPR, CL, GLW, CMI, GILD, SIG, GWW, DIS, BKR, ADI, CAG, D, DISH, GNTX, HPQ, INTU, JCI, KR, NEM, SBUX, ZBRA, HII, AXTA, BDX, CERN, COO, FICO, JNJ, MAR, NUE, SHW, SYY, UNH, WFC, BOX, AVY, STZ, FCX, LH, MSFT, PAYX, DGX, VRNT, ACM, DFS, ENPH, NVST, ALGN, ABC, CI, GS, HL, RSG, WEN, WGO, VC, YELP, PANW, SQ, SPT, ARE, BIIB, CP, CSCO, DAR, EXP, M, IPG, JNPR, ORLY, RF, ROK, WPM, SWBI, SCCO, SM, TGT, XRX, QRTEA, HBI, AGI, V, AVGO, UI, MTSI, KEYS, KHC, HPE, RRR, VNT, ABCL, ALL, MO, AIG, AJG, BECN, BF.B, CRL, CME, CNMD, EXC, GIII, HEI, ITW, JPM, MKSI, TAP, MS, NKE, ON, TRV, UTHR, MTN, WCC, L, VET, HI, LEA, KMI, APTV, WK, CRNC, ABT, AXL, AEO, ASH, BG, CPB, DHR, DLB, DRE, EW, FHI, GPC, ISRG, IRM, LMT, NDSN, OI, PPL, PEP, AVNT, RGLD, R, SSD, SO, SYK, SYNA, TTMI, TTWO, TEN, TRI, TTC, TRMB, UNP, VRSN, WAT, WHR, INT, FSLR, KOS, PVG, ZTS, BCC, GOGO, CDW, SFM, CC, NTNX, CWH, WH, YETI, AVIR, COIN, AOS, AIR, ABM, AGCO, DOX, TVTY, THRM, AME, BRC, COF, SCHW, CHH, CINF, CTAS, C, CGNX, CNX, DE, DVAX, EXEL, GVA, GES, HSIC, MLKN, JBHT, SJM, KMB, MDU, MET, MTX, OMCL, MD, PCH, PSA, QDEL, RCI, SANM, SFL, SKX, TEX, TXT, GHC, WWE, CLR, FSM, VRTS, WKHS, SSNC, SPSC, MPC, BLMN, HLT, FLOW, MSGS, HRI, FTV, ICHR, SNDR, CARS, MGY, ETRN, ALC, BEPC, CIDM, AMP, AMKR, APOG, WTRG, AVB, BCE, BMI, BIG, BCO, CBRE, CBZ, CVCO, CNC, COKE, CYH, CXW, DHT, EME, EPC, ERF, FFIV, GGG, HAE, HOG, HAS, IDA, JEF, LGF.B, LPX, MNKD, MMSI, MAA, ORA, PPG, PDCE, PII, RUSHA, SIRI, JOE, SSYS, SNX, TGI, UCTT, URI, VGR, WDC, WLL, CMG, AAWW, GPRE, BR, HBM, CPG, DAN, CDNA, FN, KKR, CPRI, XNCR, MBUU, CCS, LITE, WBT, ELF, PUMP, FND, DDOG, WMG, OPEN,

DD, PEG, ADP, LLY, GE, PFE, HES, CSX, PKI, FISV, ABBV, ILMN, SWK, BSX, LRCX, MHK, MOS, AMAT, MGA, MNST, QCOM, WU, ULTA, HSY, TT, PH, SWKS, NLSN, EMR, HOLX, MRO, TEL, MDB, EL, LII, YUM, BC, IDXX, SNA, GM, HD, LKQ, NSC, PG, WY, OGN, AAP, TPR, CL, GLW, CMI, GILD, SIG, GWW, DIS, BKR, ADI, CAG, D, DISH, GNTX, HPQ, INTU, JCI, KR, NEM, SBUX, ZBRA, HII, AXTA, BDX, CERN, COO, FICO, JNJ, MAR, NUE, SHW, SYY, UNH, WFC, BOX, AVY, STZ, FCX, LH, MSFT, PAYX, DGX, VRNT, ACM, DFS, ENPH, NVST, ALGN, ABC, CI, GS, HL, RSG, WEN, WGO, VC, YELP, PANW, SQ, SPT, ARE, BIIB, CP, CSCO, DAR, EXP, M, IPG, JNPR, ORLY, RF, ROK, WPM, SWBI, SCCO, SM, TGT, XRX, QRTEA, HBI, AGI, V, AVGO, UI, MTSI, KEYS, KHC, HPE, RRR, VNT, ABCL, ALL, MO, AIG, AJG, BECN, BF.B, CRL, CME, CNMD, EXC, GIII, HEI, ITW, JPM, MKSI, TAP, MS, NKE, ON, TRV, UTHR, MTN, WCC, L, VET, HI, LEA, KMI, APTV, WK, CRNC, ABT, AXL, AEO, ASH, BG, CPB, DHR, DLB, DRE, EW, FHI, GPC, ISRG, IRM, LMT, NDSN, OI, PPL, PEP, AVNT, RGLD, R, SSD, SO, SYK, SYNA, TTMI, TTWO, TEN, TRI, TTC, TRMB, UNP, VRSN, WAT, WHR, INT, FSLR, KOS, PVG, ZTS, BCC, GOGO, CDW, SFM, CC, NTNX, CWH, WH, YETI, AVIR, COIN, AOS, AIR, ABM, AGCO, DOX, TVTY, THRM, AME, BRC, COF, SCHW, CHH, CINF, CTAS, C, CGNX, CNX, DE, DVAX, EXEL, GVA, GES, HSIC, MLKN, JBHT, SJM, KMB, MDU, MET, MTX, OMCL, MD, PCH, PSA, QDEL, RCI, SANM, SFL, SKX, TEX, TXT, GHC, WWE, CLR, FSM, VRTS, WKHS, SSNC, SPSC, MPC, BLMN, HLT, FLOW, MSGS, HRI, FTV, ICHR, SNDR, CARS, MGY, ETRN, ALC, BEPC, CIDM, AMP, AMKR, APOG, WTRG, AVB, BCE, BMI, BIG, BCO, CBRE, CBZ, CVCO, CNC, COKE, CYH, CXW, DHT, EME, EPC, ERF, FFIV, GGG, HAE, HOG, HAS, IDA, JEF, LGF.B, LPX, MNKD, MMSI, MAA, ORA, PPG, PDCE, PII, RUSHA, SIRI, JOE, SSYS, SNX, TGI, UCTT, URI, VGR, WDC, WLL, CMG, AAWW, GPRE, BR, HBM, CPG, DAN, CDNA, FN, KKR, CPRI, XNCR, MBUU, CCS, LITE, WBT, ELF, PUMP, FND, DDOG, WMG, OPEN, Sold Out: CARR, AEM, VIAC, MAT, CSOD, HUBS, SNAP, CLDB, UFS, SONO, LSPD, AES, KIM, STMP, ST, VCYT, DOCU, EAT, GPS, GPK, RBBN, ANET, ADNT, AMN, WOR, TPIC, LTHM, ARW, CLDX, ATGE, DBD, DPZ, FL, MDP, MDP, NTR, UAL, WMB, ALGT, INSP, UPST, APD, SAM, PRDO, DY, HCSG, HSKA, IAG, KSU, LNC, MIDD, PEGA, POLY, PHM, SKYW, STKL, TECH, TUP, WDFC, ZUMZ, FTS, SPLK, DOOO, ALLY, SC, NVCR, FTDR, ESTC, KTB, PLTR, QS, HOOD, FLWS, ABMD, AGYS, Y, NLY, AVA, BHE, BMRN, CRS, COFS, FIX, CLB, CVA, DLTR, DCI, ESE, EFX, ELS, EEFT, FBC, HNI, EHC, HUBG, KSS, LHCG, LZB, NTGR, NYCB, NEU, IOSP, PLXS, NXGN, RS, SLM, SF, TTEC, TNC, URBN, VICR, CVLT, AWI, EBS, CLNE, CIM, CFX, PRI, MTDR, TGLS, WDAY, IQV, PBPB, GLPI, OGS, TSE, BOOT, ENVA, QSR, NTRA, PJT, ATH, DNLI, NMRK, AVYA, ALLK, KOD, XM, SWAV, CRTX, NCNO, RLAY, XOG, JCIC, CHPT, CHPT, MNDY, SLVM, KD, HLX, GNW, MRC, HEXO, AMRX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Gotham Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, DTE Energy Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gotham Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Gotham Asset Management, LLC owns 1127 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Joel Greenblatt 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/joel+greenblatt/current-portfolio/portfolio

Joel Greenblatt

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) - 9,278,085 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 233.48% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 214,711 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 195,414 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 295,067 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,102 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.73%

Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $116.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 119,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.633900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $244.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $318.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 161,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF by 233.48%. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.6. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 9,278,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 47.54%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $438.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 214,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 145.38%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 90,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 337.98%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $622.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 2530.87%. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 159,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 153.15%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 79,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mattel Inc. The sale prices were between $18.35 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $21.03.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.