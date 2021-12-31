Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Hillman Capital Management Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, The Western Union Co, Conagra Brands Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Marriott International Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hillman Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, The Western Union Co, Conagra Brands Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells Pfizer Inc, Marriott International Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillman Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Hillman Capital Management owns 54 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Mark Hillman 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mark+hillman/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mark Hillman
  1. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 73,088 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37%
  2. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 109,098 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
  3. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 228,546 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,264 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.74%
  5. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 233,099 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $242.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $268.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 53 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $99.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 33 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 1255.30%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 51,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Western Union Co (WU)

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 1290.81%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 363,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 648.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $35.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 123,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 217.91%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $438.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mark Hillman. Also check out:

1. Mark Hillman's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mark Hillman's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mark Hillman's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mark Hillman keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus