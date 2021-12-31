Hillman Capital Management Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, The Western Union Co, Conagra Brands Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Marriott International Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: APD, IWD, IWF, EEM, IWN, IWP, IWS,

Investment company Hillman Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, The Western Union Co, Conagra Brands Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells Pfizer Inc, Marriott International Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillman Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Hillman Capital Management owns 54 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 73,088 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 109,098 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 228,546 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,264 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.74% GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 233,099 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $242.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $268.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 53 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $99.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 33 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillman Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 1255.30%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 51,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 1290.81%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 363,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 648.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $35.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 123,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillman Capital Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 217.91%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $438.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45.

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.

Hillman Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.