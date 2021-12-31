M&g Investment Management Ltd Buys Linde PLC, Charles Schwab Corp, REE Automotive, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: REE, NVMI, GIACU, ARBE, MNSO, NTAP, PGNY, PBH, POOL, OXM, DNOW, NSC, O, MDB, MRVL, LULU, KSS, KN, JNPR, PUBM, IGT, SE, SWAV, SGFY, AOS, INN, TNDM, TRGP, TOL, UPLD, VNT, WD, WLK, ZION, ZS, DDOG, UHAL, APH, PLAN, APR, ASAN, AN, AZO, BSY, EAT, CZOO, CE, CRL, NET, CPA, CRWD, IS, DG, DOW, EOG, RE, EXEL, FFIV, FVRR, GOGO, HLIT, HCA, HCSG, HRI, HII, INSP, ABNB,

LIN, SCHW, BMY, FNV, ATHM, AVGO, WMT, CYBR, LRCX, TRP, ATO, NEP, HDB, FISV, ANSS, AMT, ZLAB, BEKE, GRMN, CCI, HTHT, ON, DGX, VFC, VZ, CP, AWK, MTB, UNF, IPGP, ATVI, K, AMSF, BFAM, BDX, TSM, AES, MANH, MAN, MFC, MMC, CME, MSA, LUV, SEDG, BIDU, CCOI, BAP, GGG, FL, XPEV, FIS, VSH, WTW, DFS, BABA, HASI, MASI, SIMO, SEM, WRK, ADM, RGA, ALV, PSB, YUMC, WU, STLD, WAB, VOYA, MO, TDOC, TSN, HIW, CCEP, COLM, CHKP, CERN, DISH, DXC, EXP, ESRT, ENR, EXPD, CDW, CSII, BG, OC, BEPC, KTB, LYB, MGA, NNN, NYCB, BNS, NIO, OCFT, OGN, OSK, OTIS, Reduced Positions: FERG, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, JNJ, NVDA, PEP, PG, DIS, BAC, FB, TSLA, GS, MMM, KO, MRK, SBUX, NEE, ABT, CRM, CSCO, PYPL, ABBV, INTC, JPM, XYL, T, ES, JCI, TXN, AXP, CHGG, KR, MCD, ACN, BK, EW, GE, IBM, PNC, TRV, ADP, CVX, TJX, CVE, CVS, WFC, ADBE, AMGN, EXC, XOM, INTU, MA, UNP, ANTM, COP, DHR, EBAY, MS, TGT, AMD, CAT, CBRE, LLY, V, CI, C, CMCSA, ECL, GM, JD, NFLX, NKE, ORCL, PLD, RHI, A, BIIB, HIG, HAS, HD, L, MDT, NXPI, PFE, QCOM, WHR, ADI, BLK, CTLT, DAR, F, GILD, HPE, HOLI, HPQ, MDLZ, NEM, UNH, ABC, CL, EIX, FRT, FDX, FMC, HCM, KOS, SPGI, SPG, SYY, UPS, BLL, GD, HSIC, HES, ILMN, ISRG, LOW, MPWR, REG, REGN, RMD, SANM, SHW, WELL, APD, AMAT, ADSK, BGNE, CMA, DOV, EA, EQIX, ETSY, FRC, IPG, KEY, EL, LUMN, MLM, MU, MRNA, TAP, NUE, ORGO, RSG, STX, NOW, SYK, TFC, USB, WDC, WY, YI, AGRO, AEM, ARW, AY, BMO, GOLD, BCE, BRK.B, BKNG, BR, CHRW, CM, CARR, CHTR, CB, CNHI, COST, COTY, CSX, DE, DLR, DUK, ETN, RACE, FCX, IT, GPC, HUM, IBN, IMO, INCY, ICE, LH, LKQ, LOGI, MSI, NTES, NWSA, PKG, PANW, PAYX, PBA, PNR, PM, PDD, TROW, PGR, PSA, QGEN, RTX, SRE, SJM, SPT, STLA, TPR, TECK, TDS, TMO, TSCO, TREX, TCOM, TWTR, UBS, USM, VRNS, WCN, WM, WK, ZH,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Linde PLC, Charles Schwab Corp, REE Automotive, Franco-Nevada Corp, Autohome Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&g Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, M&g Investment Management Ltd owns 448 stocks with a total value of $38.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 1,222,329 shares, 56.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.85% Burford Capital Ltd (BUR) - 1,717,614 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,020,215 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.61% Linde PLC (LIN) - 187,775 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.78% Methanex Corp (MEOH) - 14,716,679 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in REE Automotive Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $5.55, with an estimated average price of $4.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,368,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Nova Ltd. The purchase prices were between $97.19 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $121.7. The stock is now traded at around $112.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,954,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 990,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Arbe Robotics Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.79, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 243,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 271,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Gogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.29 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $14.76. The stock is now traded at around $12.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 114,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Linde PLC by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 187,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 142.52%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $86.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,434,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $142.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,590,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Autohome Inc by 163.15%. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,009,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 259703.81%. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $198.81, with an estimated average price of $175.49. The stock is now traded at around $154.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,512,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 38.49%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $577.274300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 139,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Euronav NV. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $9.74.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01.