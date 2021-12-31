Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC Buys Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Loyalty Ventures Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Stitch Fix Inc, Twitter Inc, Zillow Group Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Loyalty Ventures Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Stitch Fix Inc, Twitter Inc, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  1. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,072,500 shares, 23.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
  2. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 105,000 shares, 18.27% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,300 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio.
  4. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) - 575,000 shares, 14.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00%
  5. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB) - 2,567,500 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.72%
New Purchase: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)

Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC initiated holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $32.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)

Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC added to a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV by 60.72%. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 2,567,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.



