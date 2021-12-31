Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC Buys Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Loyalty Ventures Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Stitch Fix Inc, Twitter Inc, Zillow Group Inc

- New Purchases: LYLT, PTON,
- Added Positions: GRUB, WWE, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: SFIX, UBER,
- Sold Out: TWTR, ZG,
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,072,500 shares, 23.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 105,000 shares, 18.27% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,300 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio.
- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) - 575,000 shares, 14.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00%
- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB) - 2,567,500 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.72%
Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC initiated holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $32.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)
Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC added to a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV by 60.72%. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 2,567,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.
