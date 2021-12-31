Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Buys Wayfair Inc, Sendas Distribuidora SA, Rimini Street Inc, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Builders FirstSource Inc

- New Purchases: ASAI,
- Added Positions: W, BRK.B, GOOGL, FWONA, RMNI,
- Reduced Positions: CACC, BRK.A, FB, KMX, GOOG, MU, ANTM, SCHW, UNH, NFLX, TSM, LBRDA, J, FWONK, LBRDK, BLDR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ruane Cunniff
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,870,694 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 6,969,289 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 2,645,047 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 6,980,632 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 1,770,040 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $10.94 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 96,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wayfair Inc (W)
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 32.52%. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $143.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 3,154,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.78. The stock is now traded at around $4.881800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.
