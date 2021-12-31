Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Buys Wayfair Inc, Sendas Distribuidora SA, Rimini Street Inc, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Builders FirstSource Inc

New Purchases: ASAI,

Investment company Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Wayfair Inc, Sendas Distribuidora SA, Rimini Street Inc, sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Builders FirstSource Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $11.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,870,694 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 6,969,289 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 2,645,047 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 6,980,632 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 1,770,040 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $10.94 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 96,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 32.52%. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $143.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 3,154,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.78. The stock is now traded at around $4.881800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.