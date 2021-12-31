Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Buys Tesla Inc, Mirion Technologies Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Lyft Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: MIR, ENPH, SEDG, RUN, MU, ALB, UPST, POND, RIVN, WFC, TECK, DHI, PFE, BHVN, WBX, NSTC, MSFT, INTU, JAZZ, FREY, OPEN, ATAQ, FLNC,

Central, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Mirion Technologies Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sunrun Inc, sells Lyft Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc, Citigroup Inc, Carnival Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Myriad Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owns 134 stocks with a total value of $460 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 41,794 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 242.57% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 968,835 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.11% Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) - 2,429,545 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 504,312 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73% Alcoa Corp (AA) - 340,806 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.65%

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 2,429,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 84,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $248.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 46,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 348,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 39,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 242.57%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $873.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 41,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $359.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 37,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 63.44%. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 88,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 340,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in ArcelorMittal SA by 87.46%. The purchase prices were between $26.78 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $29.857500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 218,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 47.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 436,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.