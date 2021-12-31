Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Buys Tesla Inc, Mirion Technologies Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Lyft Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: MIR, ENPH, SEDG, RUN, MU, ALB, UPST, POND, RIVN, WFC, TECK, DHI, PFE, BHVN, WBX, NSTC, MSFT, INTU, JAZZ, FREY, OPEN, ATAQ, FLNC,
- Added Positions: TSLA, GS, FCX, LEN, AA, MT, CLF, APTV, PHM, ETN, JPM, HALO, BAC, ALGN, PRGO, PBH,
- Reduced Positions: LYFT, FB, CARR, EGHT, AMZN, QS, NFLX, ZM, ESTC, MS, INFY, NTLA, BEAM,
- Sold Out: GOOGL, C, CCL, AMD, CAT, CHGG, UAL, DAL, CMI, X, DIS, DIDI, POND.U, NGAB, UPS, CNHI, FDX, CLVT, KBH, SHLS, NKE, MRVI, ATMR, PRCH, JAMF, JAMF, BIGC, AAL, MRNA, NSTC.U, ISOS.U, ABCL, ATAQU, MKTX, ATEC, IACB,
For the details of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/myriad+asset+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 41,794 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 242.57%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 968,835 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.11%
- Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) - 2,429,545 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 504,312 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
- Alcoa Corp (AA) - 340,806 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.65%
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 2,429,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 84,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $248.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 46,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 348,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 39,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 242.57%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $873.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 41,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $359.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 37,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 63.44%. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 88,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 340,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in ArcelorMittal SA by 87.46%. The purchase prices were between $26.78 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $29.857500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 218,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 47.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 436,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Myriad Asset Management Ltd. keeps buying