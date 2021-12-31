Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Coatue Management Llc Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Pfizer Inc, Visa Inc, Sells DoorDash Inc, Moderna Inc, Marqeta Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Coatue Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Pfizer Inc, Visa Inc, Tesla Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells DoorDash Inc, Moderna Inc, Marqeta Inc, UiPath Inc, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coatue Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Coatue Management Llc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $22.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Philippe Laffont
  1. Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) - 35,226,301 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,479,068 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.25%
  3. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 4,287,003 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.13%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 5,796,739 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 267,348 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.97%
New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.2%. The holding were 35,226,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 10,311,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.440700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 2,246,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $131.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,889,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $372.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 777,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GitLab Inc (GTLB)

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,951,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $873.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,479,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 110.86%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $556.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 860,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 89.32%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $294.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,969,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 199.98%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $242.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,182,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3108.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 267,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 75.18%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,071,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.

Sold Out: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.

Sold Out: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in RLX Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62.

Sold Out: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $33.88, with an estimated average price of $25.12.

Sold Out: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37.



