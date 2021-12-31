Coatue Management Llc Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Pfizer Inc, Visa Inc, Sells DoorDash Inc, Moderna Inc, Marqeta Inc

New Purchases: RIVN, PFE, V, AMAT, MA, GTLB, TSM, FSLY, ATVI, HUBS, FUTU, BABA, APPN, DDOG, PDD, TCOM, TWTR,

New York, NY, based Investment company Coatue Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Pfizer Inc, Visa Inc, Tesla Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells DoorDash Inc, Moderna Inc, Marqeta Inc, UiPath Inc, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coatue Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Coatue Management Llc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $22.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) - 35,226,301 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,479,068 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.25% Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 4,287,003 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.13% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 5,796,739 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 267,348 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.97%

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.2%. The holding were 35,226,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 10,311,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.440700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 2,246,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $131.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,889,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $372.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 777,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coatue Management Llc initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,951,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $873.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,479,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 110.86%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $556.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 860,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 89.32%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $294.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,969,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 199.98%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $242.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,182,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3108.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 267,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coatue Management Llc added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 75.18%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,071,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in RLX Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62.

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $33.88, with an estimated average price of $25.12.

Coatue Management Llc sold out a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37.