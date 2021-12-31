Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Pennant Investors, LP Buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Intel Corp, Grab Holdings Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pennant Investors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Intel Corp, Grab Holdings Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Alphabet Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pennant Investors, LP. As of 2021Q4, Pennant Investors, LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Alan Fournier 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alan+fournier/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alan Fournier
  1. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 625,400 shares, 19.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99%
  2. DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 1,570,883 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35%
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 669,672 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.08%
  4. General Motors Co (GM) - 540,000 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,700 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.28%
New Purchase: Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)

Pennant Investors, LP initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)

Pennant Investors, LP initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Pennant Investors, LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 669,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Pennant Investors, LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Sold Out: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)

Pennant Investors, LP sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $12.37.

Reduced: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Pennant Investors, LP reduced to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 49.25%. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.42%. Pennant Investors, LP still held 101,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Pennant Investors, LP reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.62%. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2710.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Pennant Investors, LP still held 5,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Pennant Investors, LP reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.41%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $295.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Pennant Investors, LP still held 46,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alan Fournier. Also check out:

1. Alan Fournier's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alan Fournier's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alan Fournier's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alan Fournier keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus