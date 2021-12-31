Pennant Investors, LP Buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Intel Corp, Grab Holdings Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: PRM, GRAB,

PRM, GRAB, Added Positions: INTC, DISH,

INTC, DISH, Reduced Positions: PTON, AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, GM, MU, AGCB,

PTON, AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, GM, MU, AGCB, Sold Out: CHTR, AGC,

Investment company Pennant Investors, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Intel Corp, Grab Holdings Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Alphabet Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pennant Investors, LP. As of 2021Q4, Pennant Investors, LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alan Fournier

Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 625,400 shares, 19.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99% DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 1,570,883 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35% Intel Corp (INTC) - 669,672 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.08% General Motors Co (GM) - 540,000 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,700 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.28%

Pennant Investors, LP initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pennant Investors, LP initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pennant Investors, LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 669,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pennant Investors, LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Pennant Investors, LP sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $12.37.

Pennant Investors, LP reduced to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 49.25%. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.42%. Pennant Investors, LP still held 101,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pennant Investors, LP reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.62%. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2710.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Pennant Investors, LP still held 5,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pennant Investors, LP reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.41%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $295.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Pennant Investors, LP still held 46,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.