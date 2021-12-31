Leucadia National Buys Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Sells Wheels Up Experience Inc

New Purchases: ROCC, ROCC, ROCC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, sells Wheels Up Experience Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q4, Leucadia National owns 6 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) - 8,223,576 shares, 39.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.67% Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A) - 3,725,000 shares, 27.66% of the total portfolio. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) - 5,262,189 shares, 25.86% of the total portfolio. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (GNOG) - 1,271,875 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH) - 3,895,000 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio.

Leucadia National initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leucadia National sold out a holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The sale prices were between $4.15 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $5.78.