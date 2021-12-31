Leucadia National Buys Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Sells Wheels Up Experience Inc

For the details of Leucadia National 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leucadia+national/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Leucadia National
- Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) - 8,223,576 shares, 39.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.67%
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A) - 3,725,000 shares, 27.66% of the total portfolio.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) - 5,262,189 shares, 25.86% of the total portfolio.
- Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (GNOG) - 1,271,875 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio.
- Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH) - 3,895,000 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio.
Leucadia National initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)
Leucadia National sold out a holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The sale prices were between $4.15 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $5.78.
