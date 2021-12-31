Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Leucadia National Buys Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Sells Wheels Up Experience Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Leucadia National (Current Portfolio) buys Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, sells Wheels Up Experience Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leucadia National . As of 2021Q4, Leucadia National owns 6 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Leucadia National 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leucadia+national/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Leucadia National
  1. Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) - 8,223,576 shares, 39.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.67%
  2. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A) - 3,725,000 shares, 27.66% of the total portfolio.
  3. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) - 5,262,189 shares, 25.86% of the total portfolio.
  4. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (GNOG) - 1,271,875 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio.
  5. Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH) - 3,895,000 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)

Leucadia National initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)

Leucadia National initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)

Leucadia National initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)

Leucadia National sold out a holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The sale prices were between $4.15 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $5.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Leucadia National. Also check out:

1. Leucadia National's Undervalued Stocks
2. Leucadia National's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Leucadia National's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Leucadia National keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus