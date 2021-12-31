Mairs & Power Inc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Sysco Corp, Entegris Inc, Sells , Pfizer Inc, American Express Co

New Purchases: CRM, ENTG, ALRS, CVRX, CL, EW, K, MMC, NVS, SEIC, AVGO, NNDM, IEFA, IJR, IWO, VNQ,

CRM, ENTG, ALRS, CVRX, CL, EW, K, MMC, NVS, SEIC, AVGO, NNDM, IEFA, IJR, IWO, VNQ, Added Positions: SYY, AMZN, SCHW, PII, SNBR, USB, TTC, SPY, LFUS, HRL, CHRW, JPM, AZEK, JAMF, JAMF, EFA, HSY, CMBM, IIN, QQQ, EPAC, CASY, OSK, PAYX, PCYO, HYLN, TXN, TMO, BAC, ADP, RTX, FLT, FB, ABBV, ZTS, IWR, IVV, LOW, CMCSA, COST, CMI, DHR, DE, D, NEE, GOOGL, ITW, SBUX, NKE, ORCL, PEP, PLXS, CAT, CSCO, QCRH, SHYF,

SYY, AMZN, SCHW, PII, SNBR, USB, TTC, SPY, LFUS, HRL, CHRW, JPM, AZEK, JAMF, JAMF, EFA, HSY, CMBM, IIN, QQQ, EPAC, CASY, OSK, PAYX, PCYO, HYLN, TXN, TMO, BAC, ADP, RTX, FLT, FB, ABBV, ZTS, IWR, IVV, LOW, CMCSA, COST, CMI, DHR, DE, D, NEE, GOOGL, ITW, SBUX, NKE, ORCL, PEP, PLXS, CAT, CSCO, QCRH, SHYF, Reduced Positions: PFE, NVDA, AXP, MSFT, ELAN, GWB, PFG, MSI, ZBH, MMM, SHW, PRLB, THRM, UNH, BAX, ATVI, PDCO, WTFC, TECH, FAST, WK, PG, HON, HD, EMR, UPS, GIS, GNRC, ONB, DGII, CFR, CCMP, PNR, CTLT, BKH, BMI, AMAT, SO, UNP, MCD, WMT, WBA, WEC, BX, PM, PSX, AMCR, CARR, VGT, VTI, COP, ALE, T, VCEL, AMP, AME, BRK.B, BA, BMY, CSX, CVX, KO, SNA, CYBE, DUK, XOM, F, GE, IBM, INTC, KMB, MDLZ, NVEC, NWE,

PFE, NVDA, AXP, MSFT, ELAN, GWB, PFG, MSI, ZBH, MMM, SHW, PRLB, THRM, UNH, BAX, ATVI, PDCO, WTFC, TECH, FAST, WK, PG, HON, HD, EMR, UPS, GIS, GNRC, ONB, DGII, CFR, CCMP, PNR, CTLT, BKH, BMI, AMAT, SO, UNP, MCD, WMT, WBA, WEC, BX, PM, PSX, AMCR, CARR, VGT, VTI, COP, ALE, T, VCEL, AMP, AME, BRK.B, BA, BMY, CSX, CVX, KO, SNA, CYBE, DUK, XOM, F, GE, IBM, INTC, KMB, MDLZ, NVEC, NWE, Sold Out: COR, MVST, BP, EXC, MDU, XYL, SQ, RETA, KD,

St Paul, MN, based Investment company Mairs & Power Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Sysco Corp, Entegris Inc, Polaris Inc, Sleep Number Corp, sells , Pfizer Inc, American Express Co, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Great Western Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mairs & Power Inc. As of 2021Q4, Mairs & Power Inc owns 218 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mairs and Power 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mairs+and+power/current-portfolio/portfolio

Mairs and Power

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,014,805 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 232,694 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 917,537 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 1,813,460 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 115,601 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.93%

Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $206.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 241,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $126.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 221,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Alerus Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $31.41. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 58,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in CVRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.65 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $8.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 82,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $85.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mairs & Power Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 49.45%. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,421,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 398,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 494,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 133.92%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $438.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 75.12%. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 194,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mairs & Power Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 127.73%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $347.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Microvast Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.53 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $7.88.

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64.

Mairs & Power Inc sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $110.96, with an estimated average price of $75.97.

Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 36.35%. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $192.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 397,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 54.07%. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 751,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mairs & Power Inc reduced to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 40.23%. The sale prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Mairs & Power Inc still held 683,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.