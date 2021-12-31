Tiger Global Management LLC Buys Nu Holdings, XPeng Inc, Confluent Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, TransDigm Group Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc

New Purchases: NU, EMBK, PRM, WEAV, TASK, YMM, RIVN, MQ, GTLB, BRZE, HCP, KIND, AVDX, GRAB, EXFY,

New York, NY, based Investment company Tiger Global Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Nu Holdings, XPeng Inc, Confluent Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Li Auto Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, TransDigm Group Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Roblox Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Global Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tiger Global Management LLC owns 169 stocks with a total value of $45.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chase Coleman

JD.com Inc (JD) - 53,729,171 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,482,234 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.41% Sea Ltd (SE) - 11,390,139 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.37% Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) - 265,981,658 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 6,020,669 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41%

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $8.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 265,981,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Embark Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,293,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Weave Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,426,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,779,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,466,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 858.31%. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,229,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Confluent Inc by 875.99%. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,903,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,130,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 2015.14%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 7,402,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $168.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,951,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 106.42%. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $29.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,175,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6.

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Tuya Inc. The sale prices were between $4.99 and $9, with an estimated average price of $6.72.

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $13.1.

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Root Inc. The sale prices were between $2.88 and $5.78, with an estimated average price of $4.31.

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Despegar.com Corp. The sale prices were between $8.35 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $10.97.