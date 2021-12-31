Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Tiger Global Management LLC Buys Nu Holdings, XPeng Inc, Confluent Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, TransDigm Group Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Tiger Global Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nu Holdings, XPeng Inc, Confluent Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Li Auto Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, TransDigm Group Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Roblox Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Global Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tiger Global Management LLC owns 169 stocks with a total value of $45.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Chase Coleman
  1. JD.com Inc (JD) - 53,729,171 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,482,234 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.41%
  3. Sea Ltd (SE) - 11,390,139 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.37%
  4. Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) - 265,981,658 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 6,020,669 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41%
New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $8.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 265,981,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Embark Technology Inc (EMBK)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Embark Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,293,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Weave Communications Inc (WEAV)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Weave Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,426,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TaskUs Inc (TASK)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,779,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,466,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 858.31%. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,229,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Confluent Inc (CFLT)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Confluent Inc by 875.99%. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,903,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,130,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 2015.14%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 7,402,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $168.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,951,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 106.42%. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $29.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,175,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.

Sold Out: Tuya Inc (TUYA)

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Tuya Inc. The sale prices were between $4.99 and $9, with an estimated average price of $6.72.

Sold Out: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGCUU)

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $13.1.

Sold Out: Root Inc (ROOT)

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Root Inc. The sale prices were between $2.88 and $5.78, with an estimated average price of $4.31.

Sold Out: Despegar.com Corp (DESP)

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Despegar.com Corp. The sale prices were between $8.35 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $10.97.



