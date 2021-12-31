Moore Capital Management, LP Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Moderna Inc, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: XBI, GOOG, MTG, ALL, DXCM, UPS, PGR, MASI, ISRG, AZN, ALIT, GPN, LEN, CSX, RSG, ABBV, FIS, BMRN, RTX, BSX, WOLF, CCK, MTB, RGA, WCN, GD, HTZ, HD, SNOW, CCXI, RIO, OMF, TECK, MTAL, AFTR, CERN, EQIX, GT, PPG, WDAY, STEM, NPABU, DOV, EMN, STLD, CPAA, CPAA, WAVC, BERY, BLDR, CE, ETWO, TSLA, SQ, MTH, NTR, TYL, LYFT, EWZ, XPAX, ICNC.U, JUN.U, HPLT, GFGDU, CYTK, ON, WHR, CONE, ASTL, DCGO, MYNA, VCSA, GOLD, TGNA, KBH, KNX, NVDA, TS, ITCI, ARGX, EDR, EDR, RADI, THACU, TOACU, ONYXU, SANB, NFNT.U, CVT, LVS, NWSA, GKOS, EQRX, EXPE, X, TDG, IBP, BLD, ACAQ.U, BOCNU, AAP, CYH, TMUS, HLT, ESACU, CNDB.U, DMYS, LCW, KWEB, ARCH, DLTR, LAMR, TTWO, CFLT, TRDA, LFACU, LFACU, NETC.U, SUAC.U, ZINGU, DRI, NUVA, TTE, DIS, KTOS, AMTI, LIONU, RCFA.U, BPACU, GGAAU, EQT, MDLZ, MAXR, PSTH, STVN, JUGG, SDIG, SHCAU, DPCSU, CMG, UBER, AEAEU, HTAQ.U, GRAB,
- Added Positions: AMZN, AMP, COF, ALLY, FDX, SPGI, ASO, PANW, PH, MA, CMCSA, IR, BA, XPO, NVT, TGI, TPX, LAUR, ZI, RRX, STAR, NFLX, GM, SGEN, DELL, DCRN, BRK.B, ADPT, VST, CX, IEA, LIN, ABGI, LRCX, LFG, LSXMA, PYPL, CVE, NTRA, ADI, AMAT, ORGN, DISCK,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, CNI, GH, MGA, LICY, PG, AER, FSR, FCX, WFC, INTU, HWM, NOW, NUAN, CRM, CRWD, NOC, IT, ZBH, ETN, BPMC, DDOG, CG, SPR, APO, CVS, OLN, XLNX, UTHR, CIFR, SBAC, QCOM, XRAY, BILL, GGPI, ESTC, MRVL, INSP, FANG, IPG, AQUA, EFX, LAZR, ISEE, SAIA, CCJ, NXPI, WLK, MIR, ENPH, IS, GPOR, PEP, MP, HRI, JHG, CHNG, LUNG, TEAM, INFO, LMT, COIN, SWKS, PAG, CROX, PYPD, SONY, TGB, SUNL, SNII, EURN, BHC, XOM, XLI, IVAN, GOSS, ABOS, MEKA,
- Sold Out: MRNA, GOOGL, CPNG, VMC, URI, PDD, PWR, CRNC, BKNG, JD, AMT, TMO, V, GDS, MLM, ALLE, MDT, S, S, DAL, DE, ADBE, CVNA, MDB, CF, ALK, HCA, GE, SNAP, TFII, APTV, NTLA, PCT, KSU, SIVB, ACM, LUV, AAL, AA, NCNO, SUM, PAY, PAY, CAT, ORCL, SPLK, MTCH, VC, IIAC, CBAH, CMLT, MTAL.U, AFTR.U, ALB, MTZ, NTES, MOS, VIAC, UAL, FIVN, HUBS, CPAAU, CPAAU, WAVC.U, RKLB, NRDY, XOP, APD, ARNA, ARCB, STWO, LIII, GENI, PXD, WWD, SBEA, SPIR, BIIB, LEN.B, ANET, NGAB, CTRA, VALE, HUN, GPRE, COMM, WSC, DT, YAC, MOTN, RBLX, CND, MRAC, THMA, TPGS, HLMN, XPAXU, HPLTU, ALV, ROK, SE, GPI, IHRT, DGNS, ENFA, KURI, FORE, CFVI, SLGC, BKSY, VLD, IYT, CSL, CLH, HEES, VMW, TRIL, ZWS, CZR, BTU, SIBN, FOXA, AVIR, ATMR, GIG, MACQ, EVGO, LHX, PFE, SIRI, RIG, GTLS, SQM, ARMK, NOVA, DFPH, HCAQ, SVOK, SOFI, SOFI, HOOD, SMFR, VLTA, MT, LBTYK, RUN, ATH, CTOS, FOUR, TMTS, AFRM, VOSO, BGRY, ROVR, AMBP, JOBY, LIDR, LBTYA, LSXMK, COGT, MPLN, HZAC, GATO, AGC, SWBK, IACB, LTCH, PTRA, JUGGU, TKNO, EVLV, CRBU, XOS, TWKS, LMDX, AMD, LAD, NKE, STKL, MRC, WBT, ZS, SNSE, OUST, KPLT, LYEL, MYPS, SGHT, ESMT, INDI,
For the details of Louis Moore Bacon 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/louis+moore+bacon/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Louis Moore Bacon
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,500,000 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 1,335,600 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fisker Inc (FSR) - 8,394,117 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.18%
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 3,500,000 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 236,912 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.22%
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,335,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2706.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 17,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MGIC Investment Corp (MTG)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in MGIC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 3,187,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $407.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 57,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $214.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 136,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1453.76%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 19,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 316.67%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39. The stock is now traded at around $300.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 78.30%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $155.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 463,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 78.04%. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,157,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 449.46%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $228.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 71,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 113.23%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $380.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 52,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18.Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33.Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of Louis Moore Bacon. Also check out:
1. Louis Moore Bacon's Undervalued Stocks
2. Louis Moore Bacon's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Louis Moore Bacon's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Louis Moore Bacon keeps buying