Moore Capital Management, LP Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Moderna Inc, Alphabet Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Moore Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Biotech ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, MGIC Investment Corp, Allstate Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Moderna Inc, Alphabet Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Coupang Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moore Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Moore Capital Management, LP owns 726 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Louis Moore Bacon 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/louis+moore+bacon/current-portfolio/portfolio

Louis Moore Bacon

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,500,000 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 1,335,600 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Fisker Inc (FSR) - 8,394,117 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.18% iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 3,500,000 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 236,912 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.22%

Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,335,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2706.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 17,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in MGIC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 3,187,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $407.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 57,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $214.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 136,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1453.76%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 19,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 316.67%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39. The stock is now traded at around $300.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 78.30%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $155.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 463,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 78.04%. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,157,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 449.46%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $228.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 71,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 113.23%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $380.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 52,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18.

Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33.

Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.

Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.