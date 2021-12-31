Dodge & Cox Buys VMware Inc, Fiserv Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells American Express Co, APA Corp, Liberty Global PLC

New Purchases: BUD, IIVI, REGN, CTAS, D,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VMware Inc, Fiserv Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, FedEx Corp, sells American Express Co, APA Corp, Liberty Global PLC, Liberty Global PLC, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q4, Dodge & Cox owns 197 stocks with a total value of $161.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 133,428,052 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 73,586,595 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,044,565 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 61,180,640 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 32,790,861 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%

Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. Their purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. Their holding were 15,040,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dodge & Cox initiated holding in II-VI Inc. Their purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $67.650000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. Their holding were 2,782,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Their purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $623.530000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. Their holding were 279,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Cintas Corp. Their purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $370.500000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. Their purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $78.750000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 2,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in VMware Inc by 206.51%. Their purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.580000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. Their holding were 25,453,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Fiserv Inc by 38.78%. Their purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $97.890000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. Their holding were 35,432,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 78.74%. Their purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $217.700000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. Their holding were 6,655,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in FedEx Corp by 22.22%. Their purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $228.460000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. Their holding were 16,674,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 510.54%. Their purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. Their holding were 22,218,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 29.01%. Their purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.510000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. Their holding were 16,463,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Duke Energy Corp. Their sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.

Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in America Movil SAB de CV. Their sale prices were between $17.07 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $18.43.