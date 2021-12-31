Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Dodge & Cox Buys VMware Inc, Fiserv Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells American Express Co, APA Corp, Liberty Global PLC

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Dodge & Cox (Current Portfolio) buys VMware Inc, Fiserv Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, FedEx Corp, sells American Express Co, APA Corp, Liberty Global PLC, Liberty Global PLC, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dodge & Cox . As of 2021Q4, Dodge & Cox owns 197 stocks with a total value of $161.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Dodge & Cox 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dodge+%26+cox/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dodge & Cox
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 133,428,052 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42%
  2. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 73,586,595 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,044,565 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
  4. Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 61,180,640 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
  5. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 32,790,861 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
New Purchase: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. Their purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. Their holding were 15,040,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Dodge & Cox initiated holding in II-VI Inc. Their purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $67.650000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. Their holding were 2,782,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Their purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $623.530000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. Their holding were 279,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Cintas Corp. Their purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $370.500000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. Their purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $78.750000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 2,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in VMware Inc by 206.51%. Their purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.580000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. Their holding were 25,453,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Fiserv Inc by 38.78%. Their purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $97.890000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. Their holding were 35,432,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 78.74%. Their purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $217.700000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. Their holding were 6,655,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in FedEx Corp by 22.22%. Their purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $228.460000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. Their holding were 16,674,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 510.54%. Their purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. Their holding were 22,218,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 29.01%. Their purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.510000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. Their holding were 16,463,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Duke Energy Corp. Their sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.

Sold Out: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in America Movil SAB de CV. Their sale prices were between $17.07 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $18.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Dodge & Cox. Also check out:

1. Dodge & Cox's Undervalued Stocks
2. Dodge & Cox's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dodge & Cox's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dodge & Cox keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus