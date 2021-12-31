Maverick Capital ltd Buys Oak Street Health Inc, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Centene Corp, Seer Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc

New Purchases: USFD, RIVN, HCP, DDOG, GTACU, GDDY, KRA, SYNH, MUSA, NWSA, BFAM, PLAY, COOP, ZWS, POST, DQ, VET, PEN, BL, LAUR, HCC, EB, ETRN, LYFT, DT, ETWO, CRC, OAS, KMT, AON, ABG, AVID, ACLS, BYD, GIB, CNI, CPRT, DB, FBP, GATX, GIL, HL, JOBS, KR, ON, MODV, SAFM, SBGI, SWBI, SF, SU, TIMB, UNM, COWN, IBKR, SBLK,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Maverick Capital ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Oak Street Health Inc, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Centene Corp, Seer Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Blackstone Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maverick Capital ltd. As of 2021Q4, Maverick Capital ltd owns 308 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 94,793,985 shares, 31.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.47% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 92,962 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 898,772 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 423,542 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.31% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 5,125,000 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio.

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $37.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,558,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in HashiCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $87.14. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $164.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 137,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Global Technology Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Oak Street Health Inc by 1464.86%. The purchase prices were between $28.4 and $48.53, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 4,225,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 54.48%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,118,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 3699.91%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 208,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 160.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,580,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 92,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 83.07%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,034,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $19.32.

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.