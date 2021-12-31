Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Maverick Capital ltd Buys Oak Street Health Inc, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Centene Corp, Seer Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Maverick Capital ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Oak Street Health Inc, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Centene Corp, Seer Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Blackstone Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maverick Capital ltd. As of 2021Q4, Maverick Capital ltd owns 308 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Lee Ainslie
  1. Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 94,793,985 shares, 31.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.47%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 92,962 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.29%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 898,772 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
  4. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 423,542 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.31%
  5. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 5,125,000 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $37.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,558,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: HashiCorp Inc (HCP)

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in HashiCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $87.14. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $164.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 137,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global Technology Acquisition Corp I (GTACU)

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Global Technology Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Oak Street Health Inc by 1464.86%. The purchase prices were between $28.4 and $48.53, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 4,225,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 54.48%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,118,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 3699.91%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 208,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 160.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,580,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 92,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 83.07%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,034,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.

Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $19.32.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Sold Out: (DRNA)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.



