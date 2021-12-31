Yale University Buys Antero Resources Corp, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Flywire Corp, Sells EQT Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

- New Purchases: AR, EWJ, FLYW, DOCU, ISO,
- Reduced Positions: EQT, VWO, SPY, VGK,
- Sold Out: PUBM, AMPL, SFIX, WRBY, ILMN,
For the details of Yale University 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yale+university/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Yale University
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 7,333,456 shares, 68.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.15%
- EQT Corp (EQT) - 3,215,436 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.99%
- Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 2,341,393 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 358,100 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.51%
- iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 143,000 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
Yale University initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.73%. The holding were 2,341,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Yale University initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $63.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 143,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Flywire Corp (FLYW)
Yale University initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 164,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Yale University initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 37,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IsoPlexis Corp (ISO)
Yale University initiated holding in IsoPlexis Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 93,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PubMatic Inc (PUBM)
Yale University sold out a holding in PubMatic Inc. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84.Sold Out: Amplitude Inc (AMPL)
Yale University sold out a holding in Amplitude Inc. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17.Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Yale University sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31.Sold Out: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)
Yale University sold out a holding in Warby Parker Inc. The sale prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Yale University sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of Yale University. Also check out:
1. Yale University's Undervalued Stocks
2. Yale University's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yale University's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yale University keeps buying