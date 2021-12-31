Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Yale University Buys Antero Resources Corp, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Flywire Corp, Sells EQT Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
New Haven, CT, based Investment company Yale University (Current Portfolio) buys Antero Resources Corp, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Flywire Corp, DocuSign Inc, IsoPlexis Corp, sells EQT Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, PubMatic Inc, Amplitude Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yale University . As of 2021Q4, Yale University owns 12 stocks with a total value of $530 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Yale University 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yale+university/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Yale University
  1. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 7,333,456 shares, 68.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.15%
  2. EQT Corp (EQT) - 3,215,436 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.99%
  3. Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 2,341,393 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 358,100 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.51%
  5. iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 143,000 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Yale University initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.73%. The holding were 2,341,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Yale University initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $63.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 143,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Flywire Corp (FLYW)

Yale University initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 164,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Yale University initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 37,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: IsoPlexis Corp (ISO)

Yale University initiated holding in IsoPlexis Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 93,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PubMatic Inc (PUBM)

Yale University sold out a holding in PubMatic Inc. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84.

Sold Out: Amplitude Inc (AMPL)

Yale University sold out a holding in Amplitude Inc. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17.

Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Yale University sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Sold Out: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Yale University sold out a holding in Warby Parker Inc. The sale prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Yale University sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Yale University. Also check out:

1. Yale University's Undervalued Stocks
2. Yale University's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yale University's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yale University keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus