SGH Appoints Penny Herscher Chair of the Board of Directors

SMART+Global+Holdings%2C+Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that Penny Herscher, a current member of its board of directors, has been unanimously elected chair of its board of directors.

"Penny is an experienced public company chair and has had a successful career in a variety of executive leadership positions helping companies scale," said Mark Adams, President and CEO of SGH. "We are grateful to have Penny on our team as chair of the SGH board. I look forward to working with her in this new role as we focus on powering growth for our customers, company, employees, and shareholders."

"I joined the SGH board last year during a time of exciting transformation of the company,” said Ms. Herscher. “It is an honor to be appointed the chair of SGH's board of directors, and I look forward to working with Mark and the board to contribute to the success of the company and all stakeholders."

Ms. Herscher is a public technology company board director, executive and entrepreneur, with more than 15 years of experience as a high-tech CEO in Silicon Valley and more than 15 years of experience serving on public company boards of directors. She currently serves as chair of the board of directors at Lumentum Holdings, Inc. and as a director at Faurecia SA and several private companies. Ms. Herscher also previously served as a member of the board of directors of Verint Systems, Inc. from 2017 to 2021, PROS Holdings, Inc. from 2018 to 2021, and Rambus, Inc. from 2006 to 2018. Since 2004, Ms. Herscher held various executive positions as CEO of FirstRain, Inc., executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Cadence Design Systems, Inc., and CEO of Simplex Solutions.

Ms. Herscher holds a BA Hons, MA in Mathematics from Cambridge University in England.

