Humana Selected by Louisiana Health Department to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries

Leading health insurer and health care services company Humana+Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been notified by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) that the LDH intends to award a contract to Humana to deliver health care coverage to Medicaid beneficiaries across the state. Humana’s Medicaid division — Humana Healthy Horizons — expects to begin administering the coverage in Louisiana later this year, pending the state’s completion of its standard protest period.

Humana will serve adults and children across Louisiana with the goal of helping them improve their health and well-being through a whole-person, value-based approach that goes beyond traditional clinical care.

“We are deeply committed to increasing access to care and improving health outcomes of Louisianans who have faced numerous public health crises, natural disasters, and other challenges over the course of the pandemic,” said Humana Medicaid President John Barger. “It is an honor and privilege to be chosen by The Louisiana Department of Health to serve people across Louisiana. We will provide those covered by Medicaid holistic care that prioritizes both their physical and mental well-being. And we are excited to bring our data-enabled population health model along with Humana’s rich history of innovation to the Louisiana Medicaid program.”

Humana is one of five health plans selected as part of a statewide Medicaid managed care procurement issued last year. The state contract will offer an initial three-year term of service and take effect later this year, with the option of renewal terms thereafter. The statewide program – administered by the five plans – will provide health care to approximately 1.6 Million Medicaid enrollees.

“This selection reinforces Humana’s decades-long commitment to not only delivering quality health care to Louisianans but also to playing a vital role in improving the health of the communities we serve,” said Tony Mollica, Humana Medicaid Regional President. “We take pride in the work we do here in Louisiana. Our team thoughtfully designed a health strategy – rooted in Humana’s unique approach to population health – to meet the specific urgent and long-term needs of Louisianans, which has been a rewarding experience. I’ve witnessed first-hand how Humana forms invaluable and lasting partnerships with local residents, health care providers and community organizations.”

Humana currently serves a total of approximately 450,000 Louisianans through Humana Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare prescription drug plans, commercial group health plans, and the TRICARE military health care program as administered by Humana. Humana’s participation in Louisiana’s new Medicaid program – pending the state’s completion of its protest period – will allow the company to bring its services to more Louisianans across the state.

Humana is working to address social determinants of health in the state — like lack of transportation and food insecurity — through its Bold Goal program. The Bold Goal is Humana’s population health strategy to improve the health of the communities it serves. New+Orleans+and+Baton+Rouge+are+among+Humana%26rsquo%3Bs+official+Bold+Goal+communities.

In addition, during the pandemic, Humana partnered with local organizations, like Healthy+BR and Makin+Groceries+Mobile, who are facing unprecedented demand from Louisianans in need of critical services. The Humana Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of Humana, donated+%24200%2C000 to the recovery and relocation efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

About Humana Healthy Horizons

In 2020, Humana launched its new Medicaid brand, Humana Healthy Horizons™. With this new brand, we are committed to continue demonstrating our strong ability to manage complex populations and create solutions that lead to a better quality of life for our members. Nationally, we serve Medicaid enrollees through Medicaid Managed Care (MMC), Managed Long Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) programs, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Financial Alignment Initiative Dual Demonstrations, MA, D-SNPs, and PDPs.

Humana has served Medicaid populations continuously for more than two decades and currently manages Medicaid benefits for more than 930,000 members nationally. We have developed expertise providing care management, care planning, and specialized clinical management for the complex needs of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP); Medicaid Expansion; aged, blind, or disabled (ABD); and dual eligible populations within a social supports‐based framework. Through these years of experience, we have also developed significant expertise in integrating physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, and social services and supports for a whole-person centered approach to improve the health and well‐being of our members and the communities we serve.

Humana Healthy Horizons is a Medicaid Product of Humana Health Plan, Inc.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

