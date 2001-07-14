Geeta & Henrik Fisker Establish Their Private Charitable Foundation and Give to Donor Advised Funds

Geeta and Henrik Fisker established their private charitable foundation with initial donations.

Geeta & Henrik Fisker Foundation endeavors to incubate innovation in healthcare, education, sustainability, mobility, and all causes that help support the planet and improve and further the lives of people and animals. The registered 501(c)(3) is directly funded and managed by both co-founders.

In 2021, Geeta and Henrik Fisker transferred Class A shares in Fisker Inc. valued at approximately $4 million to their private foundation and approximately $1.9 million of Class A shares to a donor advised fund. This was also disclosed in a Form 5 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Since founding Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) in 2016, Geeta and Henrik have supported various causes, including those engaged in education and healthcare projects. The establishment of the Geeta and Henrik Fisker Foundation marked the creation of a formal structure to channel their support and to manage special charitable projects.

