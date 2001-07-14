Allison Transmission and New Flyer Partner to Bring Electric Hybrid Buses to Nevada

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce the delivery of Allison electric hybrid-equipped buses to Southern Nevada Transit Coalition, a public transportation system in Laughlin, Nevada.

New Flyer integrated Allison’s H 40 EPTM electric hybrid propulsion system into these new buses, which were put into service following a ribbon cutting ceremony last week. Allison’s H 40 EP electric hybrid system improves fuel consumption by up to 25% versus a conventional diesel bus and reduces CO 2 emissions, helping to protect the environment.

Later this year, Allison’s revolutionary next generation eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion system will be integrated into two new Southern Nevada Transit Coalition buses. In addition to the benefits provided by the H 40 EP system, the eGen FlexTM electric hybrid system is capable of traveling in electric-only mode for up to 10 miles or 50 minutes before converting back to diesel propulsion. This electric-only mode can be utilized multiple times per route and per day. This innovative propulsion solution also eliminates engine emissions and noise while loading and unloading passengers, in dense pedestrian areas, and in zero emission zones and bus depots.

“We are proud to partner with Allison to integrate the revolutionary eGen Flex solution into our buses,” said Mike Jackson, Director of Maintenance, Southern Nevada Transit Coalition. “We’re pleased with the fuel and emissions savings as well as the proven and differentiated reliability Allison’s H 40 EP system has provided our fleet. Allison’s eGen Flex solution will enable us to expand the full electric capabilities of our buses, reducing noise and emissions in the communities we serve, while avoiding significant capital infrastructure investments.”

“Allison’s electric hybrid solutions provide fleets with full electric capability when required, as well as the ability to operate in electric hybrid mode when needed for longer routes, unplanned congestion or extended recharge intervals,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President, North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. “As transit agencies plan for a more sustainable future, Allison eGen Flex electric hybrids are a viable, reliable option that enable fleets to reduce emissions, and improve the ridership experience right now.”

New Flyer’s 40-foot buses, equipped with eGen Flex are slated for production in the coming months and are expected to launch into service by Southern Nevada Transit Coalition in late 2022. Laughlin, Nevada, is a tourist destination well known for its casinos. The buses will primarily operate on a 17-mile route transporting casino employees from the residential area of Laughlin to and from work each day.

