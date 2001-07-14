Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of 25 New Boeing 737-8 Aircraft with Malaysia Aviation Group

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for 25 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft with Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), parent company of Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB). The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to the airline starting in early 2023 through the beginning of 2026 from ALC’s orderbook with Boeing.

“ALC is pleased to announce this significant deal for 25 new 737-8 aircraft with MAG,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “These 25 new Boeing aircraft will help grow Malaysia Airlines’ expanding route network and improve operations and the efficiency of the airline’s fleet.”

Izham Ismail, Group Chief Executive Officer of MAG said: “After a detailed tender process in the last quarter, we are pleased to appoint ALC as the aircraft lessor for our Boeing 737-8 fleet. This exercise is tied to the restructured terms of our existing orderbook with Boeing. We are happy to have in ALC, a partner who is committed to be part of our future endeavors as outlined in our Long-Term Business Plan 2.0 ('LTBP2.0'). The 737-8 is key to LTBP2.0 with its superior product offerings and better fleet performance which includes amongst others, improved fuel efficiencies of up to 15%. This aligns well with our sustainability journey, whilst also enabling MAB with greater flexibility and agility to implement our future network strategies.”

In addition to these 25 Boeing aircraft, Malaysia Airlines currently has six Airbus A350-900 aircraft on long-term lease from ALC.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering the best way to fly to, from and around Malaysia. Malaysia Airlines carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia’s diverse richness. Malaysia Airlines embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia, capturing its rich traditions, cultures and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian Hospitality across all customer touch points.

Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises of different aviation business portfolios aimed at serving Malaysian air travel needs. Via our alliance with oneworld®, Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity with seamless journeys to 1,000 destinations across 150 plus countries, and access to over 650 airport lounges worldwide. For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.malaysiaairlines.com

