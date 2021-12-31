Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Sanderson Farms Inc, Sells , Microsoft Corp, Grupo Televisa SAB

New Purchases: CP, SAFM,

CP, SAFM, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, MSFT, TV,

BRK.B, MSFT, TV, Sold Out: KSU, AFRM,

Kirkland, WA, based Investment company Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Sanderson Farms Inc, sells , Microsoft Corp, Grupo Televisa SAB, Affirm Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. As of 2021Q4, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owns 22 stocks with a total value of $23 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bill Gates 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bill+gates/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bill Gates

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,686,679 shares, 43.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.92% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 18,633,672 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 9,685,132 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 13,066,169 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 4,366,427 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,478,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $191.5, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $181.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 524,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.04%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $295.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust still held 1,937,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust reduced to a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB by 56.83%. The sale prices were between $9.04 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust still held 7,038,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.