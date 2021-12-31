Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Billings Capital Management, Llc Buys Frontdoor Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, Turning Point Brands Inc, Sells Wells Fargo

Investment company Billings Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Frontdoor Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, Turning Point Brands Inc, MasTec Inc, sells Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Billings Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Billings Capital Management, Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BILLINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 34,915 shares, 30.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
  2. Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) - 374,479 shares, 17.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.25%
  3. Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) - 67,813 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.72%
  4. MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 112,693 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.51%
  5. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 56,254 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
Added: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Billings Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84. The stock is now traded at around $35.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 374,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)

Billings Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $163.67 and $202.31, with an estimated average price of $185.51. The stock is now traded at around $172.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 67,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)

Billings Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc by 83.84%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $40.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 157,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Billings Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 33.51%. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $91.56. The stock is now traded at around $89.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 112,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Billings Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 69.29%. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -11.83%. Billings Capital Management, Llc still held 84,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.



