Billings Capital Management, Llc Buys Frontdoor Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, Turning Point Brands Inc, Sells Wells Fargo

- Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 34,915 shares, 30.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
- Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) - 374,479 shares, 17.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.25%
- Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) - 67,813 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.72%
- MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 112,693 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.51%
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 56,254 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
Billings Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84. The stock is now traded at around $35.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 374,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)
Billings Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $163.67 and $202.31, with an estimated average price of $185.51. The stock is now traded at around $172.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 67,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)
Billings Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc by 83.84%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $40.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 157,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Billings Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 33.51%. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $91.56. The stock is now traded at around $89.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 112,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Billings Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 69.29%. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -11.83%. Billings Capital Management, Llc still held 84,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.
