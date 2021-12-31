Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Lone Pine Capital Buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Twitter Inc, Moderna Inc, Block Inc

Investment company Lone Pine Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Snowflake Inc, Snap Inc, sells Twitter Inc, Moderna Inc, Block Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lone Pine Capital. As of 2021Q4, Lone Pine Capital owns 29 stocks with a total value of $24.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Steve Mandel
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 617,321 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.95%
  2. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 1,389,635 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,822,796 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 24,300,268 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio.
  5. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 5,814,667 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.90%
New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 4,822,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 4,833,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $291.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,646,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sweetgreen Inc (SG)

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,556,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX)

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,080,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 617,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Snap Inc by 47.88%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 33,478,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 338.51%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $97.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 4,452,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Marqeta Inc by 566.67%. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 17,476,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Confluent Inc (CFLT)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Confluent Inc by 215.39%. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 4,398,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: RH (RH)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in RH by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $408.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,603,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47.

Sold Out: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77.

Reduced: Block Inc (SQ)

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in Block Inc by 94.85%. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.13%. Lone Pine Capital still held 277,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 44.06%. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $474.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Lone Pine Capital still held 1,093,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 23.62%. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $474.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Lone Pine Capital still held 2,296,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.



