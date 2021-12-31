Lone Pine Capital Buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Twitter Inc, Moderna Inc, Block Inc

New Purchases: MA, V, SNOW, SG, AVDX,

Investment company Lone Pine Capital Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Snowflake Inc, Snap Inc, sells Twitter Inc, Moderna Inc, Block Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lone Pine Capital. As of 2021Q4, Lone Pine Capital owns 29 stocks with a total value of $24.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 617,321 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.95% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 1,389,635 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,822,796 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 24,300,268 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 5,814,667 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.90%

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 4,822,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 4,833,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $291.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,646,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,556,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,080,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 617,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Snap Inc by 47.88%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 33,478,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 338.51%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $97.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 4,452,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Marqeta Inc by 566.67%. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 17,476,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Confluent Inc by 215.39%. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 4,398,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in RH by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $408.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,603,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77.

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in Block Inc by 94.85%. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.13%. Lone Pine Capital still held 277,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 44.06%. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $474.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Lone Pine Capital still held 1,093,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 23.62%. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $474.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Lone Pine Capital still held 2,296,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.