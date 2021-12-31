Fairholme Capital Management Buys Commercial Metals Co, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Intel Corp, Sells Western Midstream Partners LP, Enbridge Inc, Williams Inc

New Purchases: LYB, DOW, C, WBA,

LYB, DOW, C, WBA, Added Positions: CMC, EPD, INTC, KMI, ORI, ET,

CMC, EPD, INTC, KMI, ORI, ET, Reduced Positions: WES, ENB, WMB, BABA, BRK.B,

WES, ENB, WMB, BABA, BRK.B, Sold Out: NTR,

Investment company Fairholme Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Commercial Metals Co, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Intel Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Dow Inc, sells Western Midstream Partners LP, Enbridge Inc, Williams Inc, Nutrien, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairholme Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Fairholme Capital Management owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bruce Berkowitz 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bruce+berkowitz/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bruce Berkowitz

The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 25,087,490 shares, 85.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 1,771,500 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.74% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,115,900 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.79% Intel Corp (INTC) - 527,400 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.99% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,050,600 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38%

Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Commercial Metals Co by 56.74%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $36.41, with an estimated average price of $33.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 1,771,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,115,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 527,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11.