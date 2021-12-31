Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Fairholme Capital Management Buys Commercial Metals Co, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Intel Corp, Sells Western Midstream Partners LP, Enbridge Inc, Williams Inc

Investment company Fairholme Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Commercial Metals Co, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Intel Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Dow Inc, sells Western Midstream Partners LP, Enbridge Inc, Williams Inc, Nutrien, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairholme Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Fairholme Capital Management owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Bruce Berkowitz
  1. The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 25,087,490 shares, 85.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  2. Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 1,771,500 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.74%
  3. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,115,900 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.79%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 527,400 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.99%
  5. Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,050,600 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38%
New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Commercial Metals Co by 56.74%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $36.41, with an estimated average price of $33.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 1,771,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,115,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 527,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11.



