Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys Chevron Corp, Nu Holdings, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Berkshire Hathaway Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, Nu Holdings, Activision Blizzard Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty Formula One Group, sells AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sirius XM Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. As of 2021Q4, Berkshire Hathaway Inc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $331 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Warren Buffett
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 887,135,554 shares, 47.60% of the total portfolio.
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,010,100,606 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio.
  3. American Express Co (AXP) - 151,610,700 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio.
  4. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 400,000,000 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio.
  5. The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 325,634,818 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $8.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 107,118,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,658,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,118,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $136.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 38,245,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.14 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $50.26. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,207,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.9 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.96 and $6.63, with an estimated average price of $6.26.



