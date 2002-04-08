CHIPOTLE EMPLOYEES IN CALIFORNIA - Wage and Hour Investigation on Behalf of Hourly Chipotle Workers In California - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential wage and hour claims on behalf of hourly, non-exempt employees of Chipotle in California.



Recently, a class action lawsuit was filed against Chipotle Services LLC (“Chipotle”) and other defendants, as of yet unknown, on behalf of hourly, non-exempt Chipotle employees in California. According to the complaint, the defendants implemented uniform policies and practices that deprived Plaintiffs and Class Members of earned wages, including minimum wages, straight time wages, overtime wages, premium wages, reporting time wages, lawful meal and/or rest breaks, reimbursement for necessary expenses, and timely payment of wages.

Hourly, non-exempt Chipotle employees in California who believe they have been harmed by employer wage and hour violations are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

