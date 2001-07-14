SunOpta Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta") (Nasdaq:STKL) ( TSX:SOY, Financial) announced today that it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before the markets open on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Following the release, SunOpta will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent corporate developments. After opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

Investors interested in listening to the live webcast can access a link on SunOpta’s website at www.sunopta.com under the “Investor Relations” section or directly here. A replay of the webcast will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Company’s website.

This call may be accessed with the toll free dial-in number (888) 440-4182 or International dial-in number (646) 960-0653 using Conference ID: 8338433.

