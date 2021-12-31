Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Wedgewood Partners, Inc. Buys Visa Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

Investment company Wedgewood Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedgewood Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Wedgewood Partners, Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $753 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of David Rolfe
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 367,266 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  2. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 170,201 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.84%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,630 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  4. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 206,700 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
  5. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 353,149 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.28%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1151.79 and $1421.57, with an estimated average price of $1257. The stock is now traded at around $1060.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 9,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $440.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 49.09%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 207,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2545.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 8,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $41.18 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $43.75.

Reduced: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. reduced to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 25.28%. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Wedgewood Partners, Inc. still held 353,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. reduced to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 31.31%. The sale prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $293.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Wedgewood Partners, Inc. still held 42,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.



