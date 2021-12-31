Wedgewood Partners, Inc. Buys Visa Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

New Purchases: TPL, IVV,

Investment company Wedgewood Partners, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedgewood Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Wedgewood Partners, Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $753 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 367,266 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 170,201 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,630 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 206,700 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 353,149 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.28%

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1151.79 and $1421.57, with an estimated average price of $1257. The stock is now traded at around $1060.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 9,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $440.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 49.09%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 207,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2545.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 8,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $41.18 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $43.75.

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. reduced to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 25.28%. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Wedgewood Partners, Inc. still held 353,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. reduced to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 31.31%. The sale prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $293.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Wedgewood Partners, Inc. still held 42,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.