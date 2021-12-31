ValueAct Holdings, L.P. Buys Altus Power Inc, Altus Power Inc, Sells Trinity Industries Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Rackspace Technology Inc

New Purchases: AMPS, AMPS,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company ValueAct Holdings, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Altus Power Inc, Altus Power Inc, sells Trinity Industries Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Rackspace Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ValueAct Holdings, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ValueAct Holdings LP

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 15,487,070 shares, 19.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.88% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 22,055,349 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 13,035,201 shares, 15.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.20% LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 17,550,411 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.56% CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 9,232,609 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.32.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. reduced to a holding in Trinity Industries Inc by 74.2%. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $30.22, with an estimated average price of $28.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.5%. ValueAct Holdings, L.P. still held 3,870,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.