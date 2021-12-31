Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. Buys Altus Power Inc, Altus Power Inc, Sells Trinity Industries Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Rackspace Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Altus Power Inc, Altus Power Inc, sells Trinity Industries Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Rackspace Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ValueAct Holdings, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

ValueAct Holdings LP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valueact+holdings+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ValueAct Holdings LP
  1. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 15,487,070 shares, 19.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.88%
  2. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 22,055,349 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31%
  3. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 13,035,201 shares, 15.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.20%
  4. LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 17,550,411 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.56%
  5. CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 9,232,609 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Altus Power Inc (AMPS)

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Altus Power Inc (AMPS)

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31.

Sold Out: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.32.

Reduced: Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. reduced to a holding in Trinity Industries Inc by 74.2%. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $30.22, with an estimated average price of $28.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.5%. ValueAct Holdings, L.P. still held 3,870,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ValueAct Holdings LP. Also check out:

1. ValueAct Holdings LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. ValueAct Holdings LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ValueAct Holdings LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ValueAct Holdings LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus