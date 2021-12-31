Glenview Capital Management Buys Global Payments Inc, Amazon.com Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Willis Towers Watson PLC, ViacomCBS Inc

New Purchases: AMZN, USFD, QSI, ATVI, BABA, HYPR, EVLV, DMRC, EOLS,

AMZN, USFD, QSI, ATVI, BABA, HYPR, EVLV, DMRC, EOLS, Added Positions: GPN, MTOR, CCEP, EHC, DVA, AMGN, BHVN, UBER, CTVA, SABR,

GPN, MTOR, CCEP, EHC, DVA, AMGN, BHVN, UBER, CTVA, SABR, Reduced Positions: WTW, ABC, GOOGL, THC, BHC, HUM, CNC, CI, APTV, BSX, MCK, UNP, NSC, IS, DXC, BKD, NSP, MYGN, ENDP, UHS, FISV, HCA, ESI, HOLX, FLEX, CHNG, OHPAU,

WTW, ABC, GOOGL, THC, BHC, HUM, CNC, CI, APTV, BSX, MCK, UNP, NSC, IS, DXC, BKD, NSP, MYGN, ENDP, UHS, FISV, HCA, ESI, HOLX, FLEX, CHNG, OHPAU, Sold Out: TAK, VIAC, MOH, FB, ANTM, V, CCCS, OGN, FST, BOWX, ATIP,

Investment company Glenview Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Global Payments Inc, Amazon.com Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Quantum-Si Inc, Meritor Inc, sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Willis Towers Watson PLC, ViacomCBS Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenview Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Glenview Capital Management owns 57 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 7,327,108 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.32% McKesson Corp (MCK) - 1,539,852 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.04% Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 12,502,147 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.11% Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 2,087,657 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.23% Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,109,534 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.12%

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 19,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $37.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,619,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Quantum-Si Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $7.51. The stock is now traded at around $4.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 309,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 82,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Hyperfine Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.01 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $3.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 56.23%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $146.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 2,087,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Meritor Inc by 108.33%. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,727,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $49.35 and $57.8, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,669,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 85.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 743,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $224.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 134,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 38.03%. The purchase prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83. The stock is now traded at around $137.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 157,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.17 and $16.12, with an estimated average price of $13.98.

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $269.41 and $324.88, with an estimated average price of $298.26.

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99.

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.