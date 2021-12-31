Tiger Management Buys Amazon.com Inc, Roblox Corp, Adobe Inc, Sells Flywire Corp, Alphabet Inc, Expedia Group Inc

New Purchases: AMZN, ADBE, SNOW, JD, FIVN, U, CRWD, MDB, DASH, LI, ENPH, TOST, WIX, ZI,

AMZN, ADBE, SNOW, JD, FIVN, U, CRWD, MDB, DASH, LI, ENPH, TOST, WIX, ZI, Added Positions: RBLX, SE, GLBE, DLO, UBER, TWLO,

RBLX, SE, GLBE, DLO, UBER, TWLO, Reduced Positions: FLYW, TSLA, MSFT, MA, SLM,

FLYW, TSLA, MSFT, MA, SLM, Sold Out: GOOG, EXPE, CRM, KRE, ORCL, COUP, WDAY, PDD, ESTC, SMAR, SBNY, VNET, VRM, API, BILI,

Investment company Tiger Management Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Roblox Corp, Adobe Inc, Snowflake Inc, JD.com Inc, sells Flywire Corp, Alphabet Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Management. As of 2021Q4, Tiger Management owns 39 stocks with a total value of $509 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Julian Robertson

Blackstone Inc (BX) - 591,500 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 192,900 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% SLM Corp (SLM) - 3,089,655 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 155,400 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 446,300 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio.

Tiger Management initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Management initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $474.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Management initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $291.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Management initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $74.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 26,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Management initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Management initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Management added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 105.85%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $68.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 74,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Management added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 49.40%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $129.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Management added to a holding in Global E Online Ltd by 89.44%. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Management added to a holding in DLocal Ltd by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $32.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.