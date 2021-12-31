Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Tiger Management Buys Amazon.com Inc, Roblox Corp, Adobe Inc, Sells Flywire Corp, Alphabet Inc, Expedia Group Inc

Investment company Tiger Management (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Roblox Corp, Adobe Inc, Snowflake Inc, JD.com Inc, sells Flywire Corp, Alphabet Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Management. As of 2021Q4, Tiger Management owns 39 stocks with a total value of $509 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Julian Robertson
  1. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 591,500 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 192,900 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
  3. SLM Corp (SLM) - 3,089,655 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 155,400 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  5. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 446,300 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Tiger Management initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Tiger Management initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $474.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Tiger Management initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $291.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Tiger Management initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $74.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 26,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Tiger Management initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Tiger Management initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Tiger Management added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 105.85%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $68.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 74,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Tiger Management added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 49.40%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $129.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)

Tiger Management added to a holding in Global E Online Ltd by 89.44%. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DLocal Ltd (DLO)

Tiger Management added to a holding in DLocal Ltd by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $32.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.



