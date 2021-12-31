Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Paulson & Co. Buys Cerner Corp, SSR Mining Inc, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Sells BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Cloudera Inc, Pretium Resources Inc

Investment company Paulson & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Cerner Corp, SSR Mining Inc, Pacira BioSciences Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Tellurian Inc, sells BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Cloudera Inc, Pretium Resources Inc, Viatris Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paulson & Co.. As of 2021Q4, Paulson & Co. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of John Paulson
  1. Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 25,839,035 shares, 22.00% of the total portfolio.
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 6,000,000 shares, 19.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
  3. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 8,950,121 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.25%
  4. Novagold Resources Inc (NG) - 22,226,300 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
  5. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) - 5,974,331 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 474,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $36.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tellurian Inc (TELL)

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Tellurian Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $3.54. The stock is now traded at around $2.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: (ATH)

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 77,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Paulson & Co. added to a holding in SSR Mining Inc by 138.14%. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $17.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 3,120,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)

Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 35.42%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $55.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,705,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Sold Out: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: (STMP)

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.



