Paulson & Co. Buys Cerner Corp, SSR Mining Inc, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Sells BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Cloudera Inc, Pretium Resources Inc

Investment company Paulson & Co. Current Portfolio ) buys Cerner Corp, SSR Mining Inc, Pacira BioSciences Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Tellurian Inc, sells BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Cloudera Inc, Pretium Resources Inc, Viatris Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paulson & Co.. As of 2021Q4, Paulson & Co. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 25,839,035 shares, 22.00% of the total portfolio. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 6,000,000 shares, 19.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 8,950,121 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.25% Novagold Resources Inc (NG) - 22,226,300 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) - 5,974,331 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio.

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 474,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $36.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Tellurian Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $3.54. The stock is now traded at around $2.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 77,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson & Co. added to a holding in SSR Mining Inc by 138.14%. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $17.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 3,120,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 35.42%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $55.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,705,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.