Joho Capital Buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Autodesk Inc, Sells Performance Food Group Co, Adobe Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

Investment company Joho Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Autodesk Inc, Alphabet Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Performance Food Group Co, Adobe Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joho Capital. As of 2021Q4, Joho Capital owns 20 stocks with a total value of $723 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Robert Karr
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 618,000 shares, 28.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.87%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 957,791 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  3. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 789,648 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  4. Livent Corp (LTHM) - 4,273,080 shares, 14.41% of the total portfolio.
  5. Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) - 677,854 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.24%
New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Joho Capital initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $139.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Joho Capital initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

Joho Capital added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 677,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Joho Capital added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 47.91%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $226.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Joho Capital added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2710.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Joho Capital added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 28.64%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Joho Capital sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $38.97 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.39.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Joho Capital sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.



