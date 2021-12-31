Joho Capital Buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Autodesk Inc, Sells Performance Food Group Co, Adobe Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

New Purchases: SPG, FIS,

Investment company Joho Capital Current Portfolio ) buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Autodesk Inc, Alphabet Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Performance Food Group Co, Adobe Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joho Capital. As of 2021Q4, Joho Capital owns 20 stocks with a total value of $723 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 618,000 shares, 28.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.87% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 957,791 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 789,648 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Livent Corp (LTHM) - 4,273,080 shares, 14.41% of the total portfolio. Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) - 677,854 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.24%

Joho Capital initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $139.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Joho Capital initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Joho Capital added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 677,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Joho Capital added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 47.91%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $226.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Joho Capital added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2710.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Joho Capital added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 28.64%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Joho Capital sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $38.97 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.39.

Joho Capital sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.