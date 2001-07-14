Western Union and Seven Bank Extend Tenured Relationship

Western+Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, has extended its long-standing relationship with Seven+Bank. The two companies have reinforced their commitment to connect customers to their loved ones in more than 200 countries and territories.

Western Union and Seven Bank have worked together since 2011 to offer convenient money transfer services, any time of day, at more than 26,000 Seven Bank ATMs across Japan and also through Seven Bank’s online banking offering via web. Customers can send money for payout in cash at Western Union Agent locations across more than 200 countries and territories, or into bank accounts in the Philippines and China.

“Seven Bank is an important partner for Western Union. We have successfully collaborated over the last decade and we are very pleased to renew our long-term relationship connecting Japan to the world,” said K. Premmananth, Head of Network, Singapore, Indonesia and North Asia, Western Union. “Together we will continue to innovate and enhance our services, bringing customers the high level of customer service they have come to expect from us.”

Western Union has been operating in Japan since 2011. The Company currently offers multi-channel capabilities across its retail and digital channels, enabling customers in the country to move money the way they prefer.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Seven Bank

Seven Bank Ltd, engages in the business of commercial banking services. It provides automated teller machines (ATM), banking accounts for savings, loans, payment transactions and others. The company was founded on 10th April, 2001 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005330/en/