INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sea Limited (SE) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Sea Limited (“Sea” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 14, 2022, Bloomberg reported that “India has banned 54 apps it says are of Chinese origin, including Sea Ltd.’s marquee game Free Fire, citing security concerns.”

On this news, Sea’s stock declined as much as 18% during intraday trading on February 14, 2022.

If you purchased Sea securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

