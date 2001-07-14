Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Consolidated Results for Fourth Quarter 2021

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and subsidiaries (NYSE: CPAC; BVL: CPACASC1) (“the Company” or “Pacasmayo”) a leading cement company serving the Peruvian construction industry, announced today its consolidated results for the fourth quarter (“4Q21”) and the year (2021) ended December 31, 2021. These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and are stated in nominal Peruvian Soles (S/).

4Q21 Financial and Operational Highlights:

(All comparisons are to 4Q20, unless otherwise stated)

Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast decreased 6.2%, mainly due to very high comparative basis from 4Q20, as well as moderation of record demand levels experienced during this year.

Revenues increased 10.4% primarily an increase in cement and concrete prices, in line with cost inflation, as well as a change in sales mix, favoring higher priced cement and concrete.

Consolidated EBITDA of S/ 141.5 million, a 10.5% increase, in line with increased revenues.

Consolidated EBITDA margin of 27%, similar to 4Q20.

Net income of S/ 51.6 million, an 8.6% increase mainly due higher revenues, as well as to lower administrative expenses.

The Sustainability Yearbook 2022 – We are honored to have been included in the Yearbook by S&P, for the second consecutive year. This Yearbook incorporates companies that score in the top 15% of their industry globally and have a gap of less than 30% from the leader's Global ESG score.

2021 Financial and Operational Highlights:

(All comparisons are to 2020, unless otherwise stated)

Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast increased 40.4% mainly due to a significant recovery in demand after the halt in production and commercialization during 2Q20.

Revenuesincreased 49.5%, primarily due the increased demand and prices during 2021 and the halt in production during 2020 mentioned above.

Consolidated EBITDA of S/ 453.9 million; a 44% increase, primarily due to increased revenues during 2021.

Consolidated EBITDA margin of 23.4%, 0.9 percentage points lower, mainly due to the use of imported clinker because of the significant increase in demand.

Net income of S/ 153.2 million, an increase of 164.5% mainly due to higher sales and a low comparative base because of a net loss during 2Q20 for the above-mentioned halt in production and commercialization.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a cement company, located in the Northern region of Peru. In February 2012, the Company’s shares were listed on The New York Stock Exchange - Euronext under the ticker symbol "CPAC". With more than 60 years of operating history, the Company produces, distributes and sells cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete. Pacasmayo’s products are primarily used in construction, which has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the Peruvian economy in recent years. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations.

