HS Management Partners, LLC Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Visa Inc, Sonos Inc, Sells eBay Inc, Kellogg Co, The Home Depot Inc

- New Purchases: SONO, SBUX, DKS,
- Added Positions: FB, V, KO, WMT, RL, MCD, TGT, DPZ, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: K, NFLX, QCOM, ATVI, PG, AAPL, MSFT, BBY, PEP, UPS, DEO,
- Sold Out: EBAY, HD,
For the details of HS Management Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hs+management+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HS Management Partners, LLC
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 1,155,462 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 1,355,362 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.88%
- Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) - 2,017,309 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.37%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 1,537,381 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.69%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,221,964 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 2,319,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 456,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 302,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 463.73%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $217.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 2,826,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 59.97%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 878,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 80.18%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,494,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 39.69%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $133.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,537,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $108.9 and $129.75, with an estimated average price of $120.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,017,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $253.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 616,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
HS Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
HS Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.Reduced: Kellogg Co (K)
HS Management Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Kellogg Co by 79.19%. The sale prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.65%. HS Management Partners, LLC still held 381,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
HS Management Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 66.79%. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $396.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. HS Management Partners, LLC still held 34,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
HS Management Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.59%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. HS Management Partners, LLC still held 423,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of HS Management Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. HS Management Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HS Management Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HS Management Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HS Management Partners, LLC keeps buying