HS Management Partners, LLC Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Visa Inc, Sonos Inc, Sells eBay Inc, Kellogg Co, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: SONO, SBUX, DKS,

SONO, SBUX, DKS, Added Positions: FB, V, KO, WMT, RL, MCD, TGT, DPZ, GOOG,

FB, V, KO, WMT, RL, MCD, TGT, DPZ, GOOG, Reduced Positions: K, NFLX, QCOM, ATVI, PG, AAPL, MSFT, BBY, PEP, UPS, DEO,

K, NFLX, QCOM, ATVI, PG, AAPL, MSFT, BBY, PEP, UPS, DEO, Sold Out: EBAY, HD,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Visa Inc, Sonos Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Walmart Inc, sells eBay Inc, Kellogg Co, The Home Depot Inc, Netflix Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HS Management Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, HS Management Partners, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 1,155,462 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 1,355,362 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.88% Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) - 2,017,309 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.37% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 1,537,381 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.69% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,221,964 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%

HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 2,319,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 456,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 302,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 463.73%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $217.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 2,826,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 59.97%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 878,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 80.18%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,494,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 39.69%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $133.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,537,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $108.9 and $129.75, with an estimated average price of $120.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,017,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $253.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 616,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.

HS Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.

HS Management Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Kellogg Co by 79.19%. The sale prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.65%. HS Management Partners, LLC still held 381,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 66.79%. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $396.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. HS Management Partners, LLC still held 34,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HS Management Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.59%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. HS Management Partners, LLC still held 423,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.