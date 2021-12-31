Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad Buys General Motors Co, SVB Financial Group, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, , Peloton Interactive Inc

- New Purchases: HAYW, AGL, CP, AFRM, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, LCID, RIVN, CANO, DOUG, DOCN, ONL, TSVT, FYBR, SKIN, OWL, CHPT, CHPT, CZOO, NE, CCSI, PTRA, PAYO, RYAN, HOOD, SLVM, RKLB, RRR, CVCO, FBP, AAIC, JBLU, PRFT, SASR, SKY, WLK, ARI, CALX, CHRS, LOB, ZIM, QD, RPAY, BRP, DNB, NTST, BNL, STEP, ASO, FBRT, FBRT, FSR, CERT,
- Added Positions: GM, SIVB, MRVL, SE, LXP, AJG, IR, ESI, PNC, SPT, HUN, JPM, ARMK, PRGO, ORLY, SBUX, WHD, EVCM, ABNB, SHC, RPRX, NET, DT, PANW, TSLA, PNFP, O, TTWO, VMW, CTRA, FTNT, INMD, KRG, ITRN, DASH, MAA, SNOW, CADE, CADE, DDOG, RRX, SNAP, AVLR, YUMC, AMSF, MDB, BKR, BIDU, CVNA, FND,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, GOOGL, AAPL, MSCI, PTON, MSFT, FB, EVBG, BILL, EPAY, NHI, DKNG, BLK, ORCL, CB, ICE, MA, FRC, ACN, CONE, AQUA, AMN, ADBE, BRKR, DHR, HD, HON, JNJ, MCHP, NKE, ODFL, CRM, TXN, TMO, TSCO, UNH, V, ZTS, HUBS, ZS, PLD, AMT, APH, BAC, BSX, CERN, CVX, CHD, C, CMCSA, DEO, EQIX, EL, EXPO, NEE, FISV, IEX, MAR, MMC, MDT, MRK, NDAQ, NDSN, NSC, PKI, LIN, ROK, SHW, SYY, TDY, TYL, RTX, VRTX, WMT, WST, LULU, AWK, ULTA, AUPH, VRSK, NOVT, PSX, NOW, FANG, IQV, GOOG, CTLT, SQ, SAIL, AYI, AMD, AMG, APD, ALB, ALGN, MDRX, ALL, AXP, AMP, AME, AMKR, ADI, ANSS, AMAT, ADM, ARCB, ARW, ASH, ATO, AVY, BLL, BAX, BRK.B, BMY, BG, CDNS, CAR, CRL, CHKP, CPK, CME, CHS, CYD, CI, CINF, CLX, ED, STZ, COO, CRVL, CUZ, CMI, DDS, DLTR, DPZ, DRE, EWBC, ECL, EIX, EW, LLY, EXR, FMC, FCN, FICO, FITB, GPC, GILD, HIG, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, INTC, IP, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, JLL, KLAC, LKQ, LH, LEN, LYV, LOW, MTB, MTG, MGLN, HZO, MKTX, MKC, MCK, MSTR, MU, MHK, MPWR, MCO, MS, MSI, NNI, NWL, OLN, PNM, PTC, PAYX, PXD, BKNG, PFG, PG, PB, PRU, PEG, PSA, QCRH, RPM, REGN, RF, RHI, ROL, ROP, POOL, STX, SEE, SCI, SWKS, SON, TRV, STE, STC, TGT, TECH, TFX, TRMB, UNP, UPS, MTN, VRSN, VMC, WBA, WM, WAL, WHR, YUM, EBAY, CROX, COWN, LBTYK, DFS, AMEH, TNET, RGA, CHTR, TRNO, GNRC, SSNC, CDXS, FAF, TRGP, HCA, MPC, HZNP, FBHS, GWRE, COOP, PRTA, ENTA, PFSI, CDW, BURL, PAYC, SFBS, TMST, GLOB, LNTH, LBRDK, VSTO, KRNT, CABO, TDOC, KHC, LSXMA, COUP, OKTA, BTU, CEIX, ZUO, ELAN, FOX, DOW, TW, FVRR, CARR, OTIS, U, ASAN, UPST, KD,
- Sold Out: COR, KSU, XLRN, HRC, VER, CLDR, DRNA, INOV, EXTN, ACBI, AFI, PBYI, MDLA, NTCO, PPD, LNSR, NGMS, ICLR, RPAI, CMO, CSOD, TXMD, TISI, STMP, RGS, RAVN, MDP, MDP, IVC, UFS, CVA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,899,946 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,329,033 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 304,150 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 322,569 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.77%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,563,825 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 651,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 436,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 81,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 73,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 35,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in General Motors Co by 55.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,232,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 53.93%. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $621.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 177,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 34.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,858,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 609.21%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $129.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 127,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in LXP Industrial Trust by 3060.65%. The purchase prices were between $12.92 and $15.72, with an estimated average price of $14.89. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,419,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in Element Solutions Inc by 2423.13%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 844,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: (KSU)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (VER)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: (HRC)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: (XLRN)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: Invacare Corp (IVC)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in Invacare Corp. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $4.94, with an estimated average price of $3.64.Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 80.49%. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $386.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad still held 42,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad reduced to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 89.77%. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad still held 44,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad reduced to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 96.74%. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad still held 4,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.
