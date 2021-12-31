Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad Buys General Motors Co, SVB Financial Group, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, , Peloton Interactive Inc

New Purchases: HAYW, AGL, CP, AFRM, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, LCID, RIVN, CANO, DOUG, DOCN, ONL, TSVT, FYBR, SKIN, OWL, CHPT, CHPT, CZOO, NE, CCSI, PTRA, PAYO, RYAN, HOOD, SLVM, RKLB, RRR, CVCO, FBP, AAIC, JBLU, PRFT, SASR, SKY, WLK, ARI, CALX, CHRS, LOB, ZIM, QD, RPAY, BRP, DNB, NTST, BNL, STEP, ASO, FBRT, FBRT, FSR, CERT,

Investment company Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, SVB Financial Group, Marvell Technology Inc, Sea, LXP Industrial Trust, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, , Peloton Interactive Inc, Everbridge Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad. As of 2021Q4, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad owns 1939 stocks with a total value of $24.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,899,946 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,329,033 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 304,150 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 322,569 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.77% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,563,825 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 651,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 436,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 81,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 73,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 35,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in General Motors Co by 55.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,232,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 53.93%. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $621.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 177,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 34.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,858,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 609.21%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $129.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 127,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in LXP Industrial Trust by 3060.65%. The purchase prices were between $12.92 and $15.72, with an estimated average price of $14.89. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,419,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad added to a holding in Element Solutions Inc by 2423.13%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 844,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad sold out a holding in Invacare Corp. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $4.94, with an estimated average price of $3.64.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 80.49%. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $386.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad still held 42,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad reduced to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 89.77%. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad still held 44,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad reduced to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 96.74%. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorad still held 4,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.