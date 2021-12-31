General American Investors Co Inc Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alamos Gold Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

New Purchases: ICAD,

ICAD, Added Positions: REGN, AGI, AEM, GXO, AMZN, AZTA, ACGL, VALE, ANGI, ET, EXPE, CSCO, TMUS, PRTK, VNTR, RVT,

REGN, AGI, AEM, GXO, AMZN, AZTA, ACGL, VALE, ANGI, ET, EXPE, CSCO, TMUS, PRTK, VNTR, RVT, Reduced Positions: CRM, COST, ASML, ITCI, AMAT, MRK, LBRDK,

CRM, COST, ASML, ITCI, AMAT, MRK, LBRDK, Sold Out: OTIS, AKAM, WWE, GOLD, DEO, CDK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alamos Gold Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, GXO Logistics Inc, Azenta Inc, sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Diageo PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General American Investors Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, General American Investors Co Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 235,000 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 26,500 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 524,895 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 79,600 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 348,000 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio.

General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in icad Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.7 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $8.85. The stock is now traded at around $5.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 251,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 87.96%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $623.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 30,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 104.75%. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $7.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,733,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 70.18%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 285,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in GXO Logistics Inc by 114.60%. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $82.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 107,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Azenta Inc by 124.11%. The purchase prices were between $92.98 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $84.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 72,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Vale SA by 193.40%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 586,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.

General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.

General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $47.54 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $54.27.

General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.

General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45.

General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $38.64 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $41.91.