Baron Funds Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Boyd Gaming Corp, Sells Zillow Group Inc, , Zillow Group Inc

New Purchases: RIVN, NVEI, JD, SG, YMM, SOFI, SOFI, NVTS, CTV, KIND, MIR, LVS, CDRO, JEF, ENFN, GTLB, BRZE, STVN, HCP, ASND, NIU, NXRT, THC, MCK, LHCG, FR, CINT, EXFY, ZNTL, IWO, RSKD, WMG, ACC, ARVN, PTGX, NTLA, XENE, LPLA, NICE, LYV, HDB, CYTK,

Investment company Baron Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Boyd Gaming Corp, Nuvei Corp, JD.com Inc, sells Zillow Group Inc, , Zillow Group Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Stitch Fix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baron Funds. As of 2021Q4, Baron Funds owns 404 stocks with a total value of $47.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ron Baron

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,793,603 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% Gartner Inc (IT) - 5,337,296 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 2,527,511 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 18,498,791 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) - 4,393,280 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%

Baron Funds initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 5,839,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Funds initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $61.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,378,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Funds initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $74.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,097,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Funds initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,186,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Funds initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,543,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Funds initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,696,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Funds added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,623,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Funds added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 88.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $68.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,996,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Funds added to a holding in Warby Parker Inc by 609.59%. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,833,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Funds added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $847.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 201,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Funds added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 149.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,455,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Funds added to a holding in Kanzhun Ltd by 1899.67%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,221,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baron Funds sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Baron Funds sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Baron Funds sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.8 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $12.73.

Baron Funds sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81.

Baron Funds sold out a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.38 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $33.82.

Baron Funds sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.