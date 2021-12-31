Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Third Point, LLC Buys Accenture PLC, Rivian Automotive Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Intel Corp, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Third Point, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Accenture PLC, Rivian Automotive Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Align Technology Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Intel Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Third Point, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Third Point, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $14.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Daniel Loeb
  1. SentinelOne Inc (S) - 26,712,482 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio.
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 2,900,000 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
  4. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 77,000,000 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 235,000 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.03%
New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $326.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 4,046,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $197.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,307,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $505.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $20.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 5,995,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,304,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: RH (RH)

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in RH by 78.33%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $408.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $98.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,925,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The AES Corp (AES)

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in The AES Corp by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $71.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,244,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp by 214.81%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.69, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Sold Out: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.



